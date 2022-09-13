Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.09.2022
News im Fokus! TAAT® schließt Vertrag mit B&B Beyond!
WKN: A2DYPC ISIN: US0213691035 
13.09.22
13:06 Uhr
51,50 Euro
+0,50
+0,98 %
PR Newswire
13.09.2022 | 14:21
Say Goodbye to the Crash Test Dummy? Altair Engineering Survey Reveals Digital Twin Technology May Make Physical Prototyping Obsolete in the Next 4-6 Years

Global survey finds widespread adoption of digital twins across industries, delivering transformative business impact in product development, risk assessment, and sustainability

TROY, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), today released results from an independent, international survey, which confirms a surge in worldwide adoption of digital twin technology. The survey of more than 2,000 professionals gauged digital twin technology adoption and assessed how organizations - across all industries - are utilizing it, its business benefits, and environmental impact.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.