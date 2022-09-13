Mitchell brings extensive experience in launching new solutions to market across various customer segments and expanding market reach through a partner ecosystem

Open Systems, the only cybersecurity services provider with Mission Control, today announced the appointment of May Mitchell as its chief marketing officer (CMO). An award-winning marketing executive with more than 25 years in cybersecurity, Mitchell will lead the company's global marketing strategy, branding, messaging, communications, demand generation, and partner marketing development efforts. Her specific goals include scaling new business growth and increasing customer retention by aligning and executing with sales and partners to deliver value for next generation MDR services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005529/en/

May Mitchell, CMO, Open Systems (Photo: Business Wire)

Mitchell's storied career includes senior- and executive-level marketing roles with Symantec, Cylance, IronKey, Forcepoint, and McAfee. Her achievements include launching over 200 products; building strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Cisco, RSA, and other top IT vendors; and participating in more than 30 successful mergers and acquisitions. Mitchell comes to Open Systems from iboss, where she served as senior vice president of Global Marketing for the privately held Zero Trust cloud provider. Prior to iboss, Mitchell was the vice president of marketing and global channel for Cylance, a fast-growing AI-driven endpoint prevention solution acquired by BlackBerry for more than $1.4 billion.

Mitchell has received numerous accolades recognizing her successes. She was named to CRN's Power 100 Women in the Channel for each of the past 10 years, included in CyberScoop's list of the Top 50 Women in Cybersecurity, and received the Top 50 Marketer Award from OnCon.

"May's experience and successful track record make her the ideal CMO to differentiate us from competitors and increase our presence in the growing, but fragmented, managed detection and response (MDR) market," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Open Systems. "In addition to her proven ability to build strategic partnerships, launch new products, and pioneer new markets, May's deep understanding of customers and their cybersecurity needs make her an invaluable addition to our executive team."

"Organizations are struggling to reduce cybersecurity complexity, with a growing number choosing to fully operationalize their existing security investments rather than deploying more tools," said May Mitchell, CMO of Open Systems. "Open Systems simplifies security for organizations with a Microsoft Security portfolio by enabling its full functionality to be used by the highly automated platform at the heart of our managed security services. This results in fully operationalized security that is architected for customers' individual business workflows. This is a unique value that Open Systems delivers, and I am thrilled to be a part of the leadership team."

Open Systems Managed Security Services

Open Systems believes a comprehensive and tailored cybersecurity approach is essential for rapid threat detection and an effective response to protect an organization's most critical assets. The Open Systems MDR+ and Open Systems SASE+ services with Mission Control combine certified experts, exemplary processes, and seamless technology to deliver 24x7 security and connectivity protection specialized to an organization's environment and business operations.

Open Systems MDR+

Open Systems SASE+

About Open Systems

Open Systems delivers cybersecurity beyond expectations. Our award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) and secure access service edge (SASE) services connect and protect customers today while increasing their security maturity for tomorrow. Our Mission Control SOCs and NOCs provide 24×7 global coverage for nearly 10,000 locations across 184 countries. As a five-time Microsoft Gold Partner, we help customers better grasp and reduce their attack surface by unlocking the value of their security investments. With our outstanding 97% retention rate, it's no wonder our customers call it crazy good cybersecurity. Discover more at open-systems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005529/en/

Contacts:

Open Systems

John Giddings

mediarelations@open-systems.com

Bospar

Matt Culbertson

PRforOpenSystems@bospar.com