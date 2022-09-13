Spain's Desigenia has developed a hybrid system that makes it possible to replace diesel generators with solar energy, battery storage, and hydrogen fuel cells.From pv magazine Spain Desigenia, a Spanish energy efficiency specialist, has developed Ecocube, a hybrid power system for telecoms sites that is based on solar panels, high-cycle batteries, and hydrogen fuel cells. "Its novelty compared to the rest of the hybrid systems that Desigenia installs in telecommunications sites is the storage of energy based on hydrogen," the company said. "Normally, the space limitations of isolated telecommunications ...

