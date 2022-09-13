ev Transportation Services, Inc.: evTS Secures Order for FireFly ESV from Nantucket Memorial Airport

Public Airport Order Includes EV Charging Stations and an Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) System Facilitated Through Partnerships with ChargePoint and Genetec

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / ev Transportation Services Inc . ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced the receipt of an initial order from the Town and County of Nantucket, Massachusetts for an initial FireFly®ESV vehicle at the Nantucket Memorial Airport ("ACK").

evTS FireFly at ACK Airport in Nantucket

Nantucket Memorial Airport is the second-busiest airport in the state due to significant travel to and from the island in the high season. For the 12-month period ending June 30, 2022, the airport had 66,196 aircraft takeoff or landings, at an average of 181 per day. Known for its historical significance and natural beauty, Nantucket offers activities year-round to visitors arriving from around the world.

As part of the airport's Environmental and Sustainability Program, the FireFly®ESV order and accompanying installation of EV charging stations will promote its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, noise abatement and pollution reduction. The FireFly®ESV is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2023 and will be configured for parking control operations, outfitted with a Genetec AutoVu Automatic License Plate Recognition System, the sale of which was facilitated by evTS.

In conjunction with the order, evTS facilitated the purchase of EV charging equipment from its partner ChargePoint for the supply and installation of EV charging stations at ACK. These stations will support the new FireFly ESV and will be available to charge other airport and tenant-county owned EVs as well.

"We look forward to electrifying our parking control fleet with our initial FireFly®ESV order, paired with EV charging stations with ChargePoint," said Airport Manager Thomas Rafter, A.A.E. of Nantucket Memorial Airport. "As we begin to shift to greener solutions airport-wide to meet both environmental goals and government sustainability targets, evTS will be an excellent partner to help implement our electrification strategy. We also appreciated the ease of working directly with evTS technology partners to install EV charging stations and a new license plate recognition system to assist with our enforcement operations."

David Solomont, evTS Chairman and CEO, added: "This order represents a significant win with a public airport seeking to adopt zero emission vehicles and move towards fleet electrification. In addition, the installation of ChargePoint EV chargers and Genetec AutoVu Systems demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategic vendor partnerships with industry leaders to capture incremental revenue in addition to EV sales."

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, Pure-Electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company's flagship product, the FireFly ESV is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 185,000 vehicles, or roughly $7 billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.evTS.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

