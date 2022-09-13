Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Corp. Announces New ADA and ACA Compliance for IR Websites

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) (the "Company"), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, announced today the availability of Investor Relations websites that comply with the technology requirements set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990 and the Accessible Canada Act (ACA) of 2019.

The ADA and ACA IR Compliant sites are available to publicly traded companies based in the U.S. and Canada either via Issuer Direct's IR Site Pro platform, or as an add-on to existing IR sites hosted by Issuer Direct.

"At the end of the day, Issuer Direct's goal is to facilitate communication wherever and whenever possible," said President and CEO Brian Balbirnie. "Because we also dedicate ourselves to offer products and services that are inclusive of everyone, we were determined to find a way to help our clients communicate with all audiences, as directed by the Americans with Disabilities Act, and by the Accessible Canada Act for our business neighbors to the north."

The ADA/ACA Compliance website solution fulfills the ADA's and the ACA's requirements for all publicly traded companies to keep their Investor Relations websites free of all barriers to visitors with varying degrees of hearing or vision impairment. The product also offers a 48-hour turnaround time for software installation, and re-scans every 24 hours to ensure these sites continue to meet their respective country's compliance guidelines.

"I am proud to be part of a product that addresses the needs of IR website visitors with varying degrees of physical impairments, while also making sure our customers' IR websites keep them in good standing with all technology standards required by law" said Balbirnie.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 15 years. Offering a comprehensive suite of communications products, Issuer Direct connects thousands of private and public organizations with journalists, investors, and shareholders, ensuring their most important moments are reaching their audiences. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

