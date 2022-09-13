DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited / Transfer of shares

Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited: Release of a capital market information



13.09.2022 / 13:45 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited confirms the transfer of 12 million Glanbia plc shares to over 11,000 members

13 September 2022 - Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited ("Glanbia Co-op") announces that it has transferred, via "spin-out", a total of approximately 12 million Glanbia plc shares to over 11,000 members of Glanbia Co-op. This equates to approximately 4.4% of the issued share capital of Glanbia plc. The average number of shares in Glanbia plc received by each individual member of Glanbia Co-op is 975.

Following the completion of the spin-out, Glanbia Co-op will remain the largest individual shareholder in Glanbia plc, with 27.64% of the issued share capital.

The spin-out was among a number of measures approved by the eligible members of Glanbia Co-op at a special general meeting held on 17 December 2021, including the purchase by Glanbia Co-op of the remaining 40% interest in Glanbia Ireland from Glanbia plc which was completed on 1 April 2022, bringing full ownership of Glanbia Ireland under Glanbia Co-op.

For further information contact:

Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited

Pat O'Keeffe, Corporate Affairs Director +353 87 241 4970

13.09.2022 GMT/BST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

