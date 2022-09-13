Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the ground-based large dipole induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey completed by Zonge International, Inc. in May 2022, has identified a new target area on its Tombstone South Property (the "Property" or "Tombstone South") located in Cochise County, Arizona. Based on the successful results of the recent IP survey, the Company has received a new drill permit that will allow the Company to drill test this new anomaly. Intrepid also staked an additional 11 claims in the area as it continues to review all available data on the Property.

"We are excited by the results from the recent IP survey on Tombstone South," states Ken Brophy, Intrepid CEO. "The previous NSAMT geophysical surveys encountered cultural noise from nearby powerlines or microwave towers, thereby reducing the quality of the historical geophysical data. However, after remodelling the previous NSAMT with an aim to reduce the noise, reviewing all the previous drilling results, and the results from the recent IP survey, we are very confident in our drill targets. The data is showing us that the previous drilling did not drill deep enough to encounter the contact between the Cretaceous Bisbee strata and the Paleozoic Limestone strata, a key target area for larger polymetallic deposits in Arizona. Now that we also have the new drill permit to test the new target areas, we look forward to drilling the Property in early 2023."

The Tombstone South Property consists of a Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") or skarn Zinc-Silver-Lead ("Zn-Ag-Pb") targets, analogous to the South 32's Taylor Deposit located 60 kilometers ("km") to the Southwest. The Company plans to test its new target with a phase one drill program comprising of approximately 4000 meters from four or five drill pads in early 2023. An IP section including historic and proposed drill holes can be seen below and on the website at: https://www.intrepidmetals.com/project/tombstone





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6187/136875_5ac7a871d46ab9ac_001full.jpg

Tombstone South Property

The Tombstone South Property is located approximately 5.6 km southwest of the town of Tombstone, Arizona, USA which occupies the center of the historic Tombstone Mining District. The main Tombstone District is well-known for high-grade silver/lead/zinc replacement bodies, fissures and veins that have yielded a historic production (1880's to 1930's) of over 30M ounces of silver.

Two exploration targets exist at Tombstone South: 1) Structurally and stratigraphically controlled lead/zinc/silver CRD mineralization in Cretaceous Bisbee Group strata, analogous to the historically mined orebodies in the Tombstone District; and 2) Deeper polymetallic (silver/lead/zinc) type skarns at the Cretaceous - Paleozoic contact. This stratigraphic horizon hosts the Taylor silver/lead/zinc deposit in southern Arizona, which was bought for US$1.3B in 2018 by South 32.

For additional information on the Tombstone South Property, please refer to the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report dated effective May 10, 2021 entitled "Technical Report on the Tombstone South Property, Cochise County, Arizona, USA" filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Dr. Chris Osterman, P. Geo, a consultant of the Company, is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Osterman has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information disclosed in this presentation as it relates to the Tombstone South Property.

Other Arizona Properties

The Company is also pleased to announced that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval for its previously announced property acquisitions in Arizona and made the initial cash and share payments due under the respective agreements (please refer to the Company's press release of August 26, 2022).

With respect to the Mesa Well Copper Property, located approximately 100 km northeast of the city of Tucson, Arizona, the Company has made a cash payment of $20,000 and issued 100,000 common shares. With respect to the non-core exploration property of Excelsior Mining Corp., located approximately 40km south of Excelsior's material properties in Cochise County, Arizona, the Company has made a cash payment of $30,000 and issued 250,000 common shares.

The common shares issued in these transactions are subject to a statutory hold period that ends on January 9, 2023. All dollar values are in United States dollars.

About Intrepid Metals Corp.

Intrepid is exploring for potential high-grade silver/lead/zinc/copper projects in proximity to producing mines. For more information on Intrepid, please visit www.intrepidmetals.com

