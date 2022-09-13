In a dramatic year marked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan, and international wrangling over Taiwan's status and identity, the nation is not letting its own voice be lost. On August 31st, the country's first global English streaming platform, TaiwanPlus, marks its one-year anniversary of showcasing the island's values and culture beyond the political headlines.

"Taiwan is often portrayed as a geopolitical hotspot. However, there's much more to this nation than what political headlines suggest. TaiwanPlus offers a way to experience the true diversity and uniqueness of Taiwan a vibrant and thriving democracy that celebrates innovation, openness, and universal human values," said TaiwanPlus Acting CEO Michael Yu.

On its current affairs program "TaiwanPlus Point," experts discuss urgent headline news, such as the war in Ukraine and lessons for Taiwan's military in its own efforts to curb Chinese aggression. Other TaiwanPlus news shows feature ways that locals in Taiwan are showing solidarity with Ukraine and celebrates Taiwanese American politicians who are blazing new trails in American politics.

Offerings also include "Innovative Minds with Audrey Tang," a video podcast hosted by Taiwan's first digital minister and first openly transgender member of the cabinet. Tang discusses the future of technology and governance with a wide range of thought leaders, including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin.

Together, these shows alongside a wide array of other offerings offer international viewers a comprehensive English language resource for understanding a nation whose presence is often overshadowed by cross-strait issues and the surrounding geopolitical discourse within the Indo- Pacific region. Slowly but surely, TaiwanPlus is presenting Taiwan's perspective to the world, resonating the universal values as a member of the liberal democratic community.

About TaiwanPlus

Based in a thriving democracy at the heart of the most dynamic and fastest-growing region on earth, we are the first and only English language, global news and entertainment media platform from Taiwan. TaiwanPlus delivers independent and impartial daily news by international journalists focused on global and local events, bringing you the stories from Taiwan that will resonate across the world. With our unique position in geopolitics and international trade, TaiwanPlus also provides an inside look at Taiwan-China relations with in-depth reporting and analysis.

We showcase Taiwan's uniqueness in culture and lifestyle as well as the best from Taiwan's food, travel, music, and entertainment and what binds us together as part of a global community. TaiwanPlus produces three daily newscasts five days a week, develops long and short-form features, curates movies and other entertainment programming, creates engaging social media content, and much more. Wherever you are, on whatever device, TaiwanPlus delivers world-class content from Taiwan's perspective.

