Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") The 2022 field program at the O'Connor Lake property held by Slave Lake Zinc is continuing as planned. Slave Lake Zinc's zinc-lead-copper-gold-silver project lies south of Great Slave Lake in an under-explored region of Canada's Northwest Territories. The area was actively prospected prior to 1952 with most work then concentrated at the "Shaft Zone" with diamond drilling and underground development. No further mining work was done between 1952 and 2017, when SLZ became involved. The first modern exploration at O'Connor Lake were geophysical surveys conducted by Slave Lake Zinc.

The Company's current field work is designed to examine and sample in excess of 25 regional-scale mineral showings noted before 1952; and to ground truth a series of geophysical anomalies indicated by a 900 line kilometer airborne geophysical survey flown by SLZ over the main structural corridor. This work applies state-of-the-art geophysical technology and modern geological understanding to the area for the first time.

CEO Ritch Wigham stated: "This field program has already significantly expanded our knowledge of the newly acquired ground and has certainly justified the 900-line kilometer geophysics flown by the company prior to the acquisition of the land position. Our presumption of a mineralized "Corridor" seems to have been borne out."

The Company is proceeding to send samples for analysis from the field in batches for the various stages of work, starting with confirmation samples from the various old showings. As the new airborne anomalies are visited those samples will follow. The project is supported by float equipped aircraft based from Yellowknife, the Capital of the NWT. Results will be announced on a timely basis.

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. intends to develop the potential of its O'Connor Lake property, an historic zinc lead copper property located in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The property is located south of Great Slave Lake and to the east of Osisko Metals' Pine Point project. The property was initially developed after the Second World War and subsequently abandoned in 1952 when the prices of zinc and lead collapsed post war. Slave Lake Zinc Corp. believes that it is well positioned to advance this project and to expand significantly the historic potential of the property. For more information, please visit www.zinccorp.ca.

