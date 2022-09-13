Trialbee, the leader in data and technology-based patient recruitment and enrollment for clinical trials, will introduce a powerful real-time monitoring module now available in its flagship SaaS-based Trialbee Honey platform, at DPHARM 2022 on September 13 in Boston, MA. Trialbee CEO Matt Walz will present Honey for clinical operations executives and thought leaders at the 12th annual event featuring disruptive innovations that are modernizing clinical research.

Honey Analytics is optimized for study teams to monitor recruitment and enrollment efforts in real-time, aggregating end-to-end recruitment and enrollment data into a single, easily digestible dashboard. The module provides users with "status-at-a-glance" metrics and the ability to perform a detailed "drill down" into recruitment and enrollment data. These capabilities will enable sponsor and CRO study teams to identify areas of patient drop-out and optimize the patient pathway into clinical research to improve enrollment.

Honey Analytics comes packaged in Trialbee Honey, the first solution to track and measure all global recruitment activities, using data-driven insights to improve patient enrollment at global scale.

"It's now possible to tap into the power of analytics as part of our purpose-built platform, and it's the most efficient way to leverage data-driven insights," says Walz, who was recently named to the PharmaVoice100. "When we enable study teams to access and analyze data as soon as it's collected, we eliminate the need to consolidate information scattered across multiple systems and enable faster, better decision-making to improve global enrollment of a trial."

Honey Analytics provides easy access to multiple KPIs, including candidate aging, funnel overview, and Trialbee's proprietary algorithmic site scoring. Users can also analyze patient drop-out and exclusion reasons across the entire funnel, from self-assessment and remote nurse interviews to site enrollment.

Since inception, sponsors have used Trialbee Honey to screen over 500,000 patients, conduct over 5,000 telehealth qualification sessions across more than 20 clinical research studies, and refer patients to more than 250 research sites in over 10 countries. Users can now plug into Honey Analytics to improve enrollment with real-time visibility into site performance that can be easily applied across entire studies, independent of candidate source, country selection, or site setup.

Trialbee is among six companies presenting as part of the Disrupt Idol 2022 live show competition on September 13. DPHARM attendees can experience Honey Analytics for themselves by visiting Trialbee's team in the DPHARM Idol Disrupt section of the conference, held at The Westin Copley Place. Idol Disrupt features a select group of innovators who present what they believe is a disruptive technology or service that could be a changing force for clinical trials, especially for the benefit of patients.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the leading global data and technology platform for patient recruitment and enrollment in clinical trials. Trialbee Hive operationalizes real world data (RWD) and applies data science to find patients globally. Trialbee Honey simplifies the journey into clinical research for patients, reduces the burden of enrolling patients for sites and provides real-time, data-driven insights to sponsors and CROs so they can optimize enrollment timelines. Partnering with sponsors, CROs, and virtual/decentralized platforms and software providers, Trialbee is achieving patient enrollment goals and driving enhancements in diversity in clinical trial populations. We are the smartest way to match and enroll patients for your clinical trial. For more information, visit http://www.trialbee.com or contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

