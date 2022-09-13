InspereX Appoints Senior Trader to Fixed Income Team

21-Year Industry Veteran to Support Thriving Fixed Income Trading Desk

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / InspereXSM, the tech-driven fixed income and market-linked product distribution and trading firm, today announced that Charles "CP" Kenny has joined the firm's Fixed Income Division as Managing Director, Senior Trader, Mortgages. Mr. Kenny will report to George Holstead, Co-Head of Fixed Income.

Based in New York, Mr. Kenny will support the firm's expanding fixed income desk and will work closely with clients to help them identify and execute the strategies aligned with their goals.

"With more than twenty years of trading experience, CP brings to InspereX a vast understanding of mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities," said Mr. Holstead. "He will play a key role in elevating our capabilities and assisting clients in their pursuit of diversified fixed income solutions."

Prior to joining InspereX, Mr. Kenny worked for FHN Financial/First Horizon Bank, which he joined in 2003 and served as Senior Vice President, Head Agency Adjustable-Rate Securities Trader, Head Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities Trader, and Assistant Agency Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Trader. He began his career with Merrill Lynch Private Client Group.

Mr. Kenny earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Providence College. He also holds FINRA security licenses Series 7 and 63.

About InspereX

InspereX is transforming how fixed income securities and market-linked products are accessed, evaluated, and traded. Home to the pioneering BondNav® platform - one of the first cloud-native bond aggregation platforms - InspereX provides financial advisors, institutional investors, issuers, and risk managers deep access to fixed income market data across asset classes, as well as industry-leading origination, distribution, and education in market-linked products. Focused on delivering true price transparency, liquidity, execution targeting price improvement, and the information advantage gained through data aggregation, InspereX inspires greater confidence through the power of technology.

The firm is a leading underwriter and distributor of securities to more than 1,500 broker-dealers, institutions, asset managers, RIAs, and banks. InspereX represents more than 400 issuing entities and has underwritten more than $670 billion in securities. The firm has seven trading desks and more than 200 employees with principal offices in Delray Beach, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City.

