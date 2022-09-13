MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision's Lidar Solution Supported on NVIDIA DRIVE Autonomous Vehicle Platform

MicroVision's Technology Enables OEMs to Achieve True Highway-Pilot Functionality

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) solutions, today announced that its MAVIN DR dynamic view lidar system is now supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform.

MAVIN DR, MicroVision's lidar sensor featuring a dynamic field of view, delivers high resolution at all ranges and with low latency, enabling new ADAS safety features to achieve true highway-pilot functionality that OEMs demand.

NVIDIA DRIVE AGX is a scalable, open, centralized software-defined compute platform that serves as the AI brain for highly automated and fully self-driving vehicles. It delivers industry-leading performance for the development and production of functionally safe AI-powered cars, trucks, robotaxis and more.

"MicroVision's unique lidar solution being supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE platform allows for quick and safe adoption by OEMs building the next generation of ADAS-equipped vehicles," said Sumit Sharma, CEO of MicroVision. "MicroVision's solution includes high-fidelity lidar sensors combined with proprietary perception software, enabling low latency and high performance to achieve superior highway pilot functionality. Our goal is to allow customers to achieve true highway-pilot functionality and higher levels of autonomy, with best-in-class performance balanced against overall system cost."

"MicroVision's unique solution provides data with minimal latency and detects the velocity of objects both laterally and axially to understand paths and predict trajectories," said Glenn Schuster, senior director of sensor ecosystems at NVIDIA. "With MicroVision as part of our world-class NVIDIA DRIVE ecosystem partner network, OEM customers can feel confident knowing they have access to qualified leading-edge sensors that meet the exacting requirements they expect for their safe ADAS and autonomous systems."

In further collaboration with NVIDIA, MicroVision's MAVIN DR is also supported on NVIDIA DRIVE Sim, a simulation platform built for autonomous vehicle development and validation.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology today to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen and Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson

Galvanize Worldwide for MicroVision

(914) 441-6862

MicroVision@galvanizeworldwide.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715730/MicroVisions-Lidar-Solution-Supported-on-NVIDIA-DRIVE-Autonomous-Vehicle-Platform