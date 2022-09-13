Andersen Global strengthens its presence in Indonesia through a Collaboration Agreement with full-service law firm Armila Rako, further enhancing the organization's ability to provide seamless client service through legal capabilities in the country.

In 2018, Armila Rako was founded by Co-Managing Partners Eva Armila Djauhari and Michel A. Rako, who merged their previous firms to increase their expertise and ensure clients receive high-quality service. The firm provides a range of legal services to local and international clients, including corporate and commercial law, restructuring, commercial litigation, mergers and acquisitions, banking and finance, mining and energy, foreign investment and restructuring.

"Our firm takes pride in delivering best-in-class solutions and promoting stewardship to ensure our people have the insight and knowledge to maintain a competitive edge in the region," Eva said. "Collaborating with Andersen Global reinforces our commitment to provide clients with integrated, comprehensive solutions globally."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "Indonesia is an extremely important and viable market, representing an area of enormous potential. The addition of Armila Rako's regional presence and expertise is key to our expansion efforts and further positions us to extend our reach in the Asian market."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 12,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 380 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

