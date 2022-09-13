Vertical Exploration Inc.: Vertical Exploration Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants for One Year

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or the Company") has agreed to extend the expiry date of certain of its outstanding common share purchase warrants for an additional year. The new expiry date of these warrants will be October 7, 2023. These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 17,651,700 units, which closed on October 7, 2021. For further information on the original issuance of the warrants, please refer to the press releases of the Company dated October 7, 2021.

Warrantholders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificates must be presented to the company in order to effect the exercise or transfer of such warrants. All other terms and conditions of the warrants remain in full force and effect. The warrant extension remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of requisite regulatory filings.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

