Low-power, low-latency and low-DDR bandwidth image quality upgrades enabled by VeriSilicon FLEXA

VeriSilicon (688521.SH), a leading Silicon Platform as a Service (SiPaaS) company, today announced the launch of AI-ISP, an innovative AI image enhancement technology for applications including smartphones, automotive electronics, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), providing advanced image enhancement effects beyond traditional computer vision technologies.

VeriSilicon's innovative AI-ISP technology combines the company's widely adopted scalable, programmable Neural Network Processing (NPU) technology with Image Signal Processing (ISP) technology, which has been dual certified to ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 functional safety standards. Specifically, the highly efficient NPU technology provides pixel-level processing for 4K video with extremely low power consumption, self-adaptive resolution calculation and multi-frame fusion function, as well as excellent noise reduction performance even in low light, enabling AI image enhancement beyond computer vision. Meanwhile, VeriSilicon FLEXA, the company's unique and innovative low-power and low-latency synchronous interface communication technology, allows ISPs to read, write and access data directly from the NPU without involving the CPU. The AI-ISP also features an intelligent workload balancing architecture that dynamically optimizes power consumption and memory access/utilization based on workload, to truly enable low-power, low-latency and low-DDR bandwidth image quality upgrades.

VeriSilicon's NPU technology, customizable for different chip sizes and power budgets, is a cost-effective, premium neural network acceleration engine with a complete software stack and SDK that supports mainstream deep learning frameworks including Tensorflow, PyTorch, ONNX, TVM, IREE and more. VeriSilicon has established a partner community to develop AI algorithms for multiple market segments, aiming to provide complete solutions to customers. VeriSilicon's ISPs are highly code-efficient and capable of high-performance real-time image processing, with low area, low power consumption, and high throughput while having a low memory footprint.

"Artificial intelligence is ubiquitous. VeriSilicon's industry-leading NPUs have been delivered to more than 60 customers in the past few years and been embedded into more than 110 system-on-chips (SoCs). VeriSilicon is now once again pioneering the deep integration of AI technology into domain-specific processors, pushing the envelope of traditional technologies. The AI-ISP is designed to set new standards for image quality beyond current limits for computer vision technology, and is especially suited for 4K video processing that demands ultra-low power consumption in extremely low-light scenarios with near-zero illuminance such as mobile phones and automobiles," said Wei-Jin Dai, Executive VP and GM of IP Division at VeriSilicon. "With VeriSilicon's Glass to Glass (from camera-in to display-out) intelligent pixel processing IP portfolio and the innovative FLEXA IP interconnection technology, we are working closely with key customers to provide them with efficient, low-power and seamless AI-integrated solutions that perform beyond the limitations of traditional technologies."

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-round, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. Under the unique "Silicon Platform as a Service" (SiPaaS) business model, depending on the comprehensive IP portfolio, VeriSilicon can create silicon products from definition to test and package in a short period of time, and provides high performance and cost-efficient semiconductor alternative products for fabless, IDM, system vendors (OEM/ODM), large internet companies and cloud service provider, etc. VeriSilicon's business covers consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things (IoT) and other applications.

VeriSilicon presents a variety of customized silicon solutions, including high-definition video, high-definition audio and voice, in-vehicle infotainment, video surveillance, IoT connectivity, smart wearable, high-end application processor, video transcoding acceleration and intelligent pixel processing, etc. In addition, VeriSilicon has six types of in-house processor IPs, namely GPU IP, NPU IP, VPU IP, DSP IP, ISP IP and Display Processor IP, as well as more than 1,400 analog and mixed signal IPs and RF IPs.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 7 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 11 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 1,200 employees.

