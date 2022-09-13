Frost & Sullivan Recognizes IntelePeer for its Commitment to Innovation and Creativity

Low- and no-code Marketplace applications offer consumable, easily repeatable, and easily sellable solutions that eliminate long development cycles

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan assessed the North American programmable communications industry and, based on its findings, recognizes IntelePeer with the 2022 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its programmable communications solutions. A leading communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider, IntelePeer addresses the specific needs of business customers, differentiating itself by providing low- and no-code core application programming interface (API)-based communications solutions via the IntelePeer Marketplace.





Get access to more details on IntelePeer's awards page here.

Marketplace provides both direct customers and channel partners with a new way to consume IntelePeer's CPaaS solutions. Marketplace initially launched with a selection of no-code apps, including Smart Routing, Smart IVR (interactive voice response), and Auto Response, that feature graphical interfaces allowing IT staff or even line-of-business leaders to rapidly deploy and easily manage. Since then, Marketplace has grown to include a selection of low-code applications that need minimal effort to be utilized. These applications include:

Payment Processing : Customers can securely make a payment over the phone.

: Customers can securely make a payment over the phone. Business Continuity Planning : Provides an automated system that can send proactive notifications when unexpected events shut down company operations.

: Provides an automated system that can send proactive notifications when unexpected events shut down company operations. Multi-factor Authentication : Adds an extra layer of protection on top of your username and password by enabling two-factor authentication (2FA).

: Adds an extra layer of protection on top of your username and password by enabling two-factor authentication (2FA). Appointment Reminder : Sends automated appointment reminders via SMS to customers.

: Sends automated appointment reminders via SMS to customers. Cloud Queuing: An app for contact centers that will manage inbound traffic, including unplanned surges, add incremental call queueing capacity, and provide insights into call analytics.

"By moving a suite of communications-focused products out of its Managed Solutions team, IntelePeer has made the most commonly requested solutions consumable, effortlessly repeatable, and easily sellable all while eliminating long development cycles and increasing time to value for the end user. The company launched Marketplace as a technology adoption avenue that enhances the stage-gate process for making new, standalone applications available to its customer base," said Michael Brandenburg, Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst.

IntelePeer Managed Solutions creates tailored solutions for customers that lack the time, staff, or resources to handle their own coding and packages its most frequently requested projects as standalone applications available on Marketplace. In addition, users can unhook, or detach, specific segments from an application and use IntelePeer SmartFlows, a drag and drop communications workflow builder, to easily customize a workflow for a particular business need. The company adds considerable value to businesses that need tactical solutions to address gaps in their existing communications infrastructure but lack the development resources to start from scratch.

Brandenburg further stated that "IntelePeer has long been spearheading the effort to democratize programmable communications by enabling line-of-business leaders to capitalize on what CPaaS can offer through the Marketplace. Businesses can leverage no-code applications to digitize workflows and improve customer engagement, backing the provider's robust platform and network."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 1.832.341.8984

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer helps companies better engage their customers by creating modern customer experiences from the cloud that augment existing communication solutions… in minutes. Its platform is a workflow communications engine that provides management for voice automation, messaging, AI, analytics, and the tools to help businesses tailor their customer engagement without requiring developer resources. IntelePeer provides its clients with instantly available pre-built solutions and workflow-based building tools to infinitely customize their interaction and rich APIs for more customized experiences, all built on its CPaaS platform. IntelePeer's easy-to-use and intuitive no-code templates, low-code, co-creation, and turn-key communication options result in rapid time to value for its customers, regardless of their technical experience. For more information, visit: www.IntelePeer.com

Media Contact:

Valerie Christopherson or Lora Wilson

Global Results Comms (GRC)

+1 949 608 0276

intele@globalresultspr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896612/IntelePeer_Award.jpg