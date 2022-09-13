Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.09.2022
News im Fokus! TAAT® schließt Vertrag mit B&B Beyond!
13.09.2022 | 16:20
Alpha II LLC: Alpha II E&M Generate Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Provide Accurate, Audit-Ready E&M Coding

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Alpha II, leading healthcare software solutions provider, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated Alpha II E&M Generate solution is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to simplify the subjectivity of E&M coding. Alpha II's E&M Generate allows practices to:

  • Produce E&M codes faster than traditional methods
  • Increase accuracy and reimbursement
  • Prevent under-coding and denials and strengthen audit readiness

"Confusion regarding variations between multiple E&M guidelines and issues with medical necessity and documentation often leads to under-coded or over-coded services," said Adam Seymour, Alpha II Chief Product and Strategy Officer. "Alpha II's E&M Generate solution takes the subjectivity out of medical decision making and allows providers to confidently breeze through E&M coding with audit-ready precision to prevent over-coding. Providers improve reimbursement by recognizing missed revenue due to habitual under-coding."

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Alpha II joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Alpha II's new integrated application, E&M Generate, please visit Alpha II's E&M Generate product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Alpha II

For decades, Alpha II's experienced healthcare professionals have worked together to gather, analyze, and interpret healthcare coding and billing rules and regulations. That continuing effort and extensive experience has produced the industry's most comprehensive content database and rules engine available. As a result, the company is well positioned to help large groups, hospital systems, and individual healthcare providers nationwide maintain compliance and achieve accurate reimbursement. Further, the company's software, when embedded into leading EMR/PM software solutions, RCM platforms, and clearinghouses, provides a significant differentiator and growth engine for its reseller partners.

For additional information, please visit Alpha II's website, call (800) 476-8477, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 300 solutions across 62 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at athenahealth's Marketplace website.

Contact:

Renée Durrance
Alpha II, LLC
info@alphaii.com
(800) 476-8477

SOURCE: Alpha II, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715227/Alpha-II-EM-GenerateTM-Joins-athenahealths-Marketplace-Program-to-Provide-Accurate-Audit-Ready-EM-Coding

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
