$60+ Billion Global Blockchain Technology Market Size Likely to Grow at 44.5% CAGR During 2022-2028 | Blockchain Technology Industry Trends, Share, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Forecast by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Global Blockchain Technology Market size was worth around USD 3.3 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 60 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 44.5% between 2022 and 2028.





Blockchain Technology Market: Overview

Blockchain is defined as a digital shared ledger that aids in recording transactions related to valuable assets of a business while also allowing the facility to track them. Assets, in this case, could be tangible for instance a car, a house, land, or cash or they could also be used for intangible assets like patents, intellectual property, branding, and copyright. As per the definition by International Business Machines (IBM), almost everything can be traded or tracked using a blockchain network resulting in reduced cost or risk for all the involved parties.

Blockchain in today's digitalized world is important because of the rampant growth in businesses across sectors. Since the economy and businesses to be more specific, run on information, it is important that the exchange of information is carried out with utmost ease, and as fast as possible without any hindrances or loss of data.

Blockchain technology is one of the most efficient ways of achieving this since it can provide accurate, shared, and complete data almost immediately by storing the information on a ledger that cannot be tampered with and can be accessed only by members who have the authority or required permission, thus maintaining the confidentiality of the information and avoiding any risk of the data going into wrong hands.

A network using blockchain is capable of more than sharing and producing data. In retrospect, it allows all the involved parties to have access to the same information with excellent transparency and no way of changing information once it is recorded. Some of the key elements of blockchain technology are the presence of a distributed network in which everyone in the network has access to the information, it contains immutable records meaning that once the data is recorded, it cannot be changed or modified. In case of an error, another entry has to be made to reverse the effects of the incorrect entry.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Blockchain Technology Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global blockchain technology market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 44.5% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global blockchain technology market size was valued at around USD 3.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 60 billion, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global blockchain technology market is projected to grow owing to the rising demand for safer and more secure ways of financial transactions. Due to robust industrialization and digitization, world data is now being transferred online. This is driven due to the increased access to digital platforms and their efficiency in delivering outputs.

As per Statista, the number of malware attacks in the first half of 2022 reached over 2.8 billion. In 2021, the number was around 5.4 million.

India is ranked third in the position of companies that witnessed large and dangerous cyber-attacks. Since blockchain technology is one of the most efficient ways of protecting company information, the global market cap is witnessing a high adoption trend.

is ranked third in the position of companies that witnessed large and dangerous cyber-attacks. Since blockchain technology is one of the most efficient ways of protecting company information, the global market cap is witnessing a high adoption trend. The global market cap size is projected to witness some restrictions in the growth journey owing to uncertain and changing resolutions across regions. There is a lot of ambiguity around the technology because of the lack of transparency in the systems.

The global blockchain technology market is projected to gain more growth opportunities owing to the various recent trends observed in the market. Some of these inclinations involve topics like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that started to gain traction by 2021, coupled with rising discussions about the Metaverse, a virtual world providing users with an exceptionally advanced experience.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Global Blockchain Technology Market By Application (Payments, Exchanges, Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Digital Identity, and Others), By Type (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Private Cloud), By Component (Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solution, and Middleware), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By End-User (Government, Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare, Transport & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, and Others) - and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Blockchain Technology Market: Growth Drivers

The demand for secure transactions to propel market growth increased.

The global blockchain technology market is projected to grow owing to the rising demand for safer and more secure ways of financial transactions. Due to robust industrialization and digitization, world data is now being transferred online. This is driven due to the increased access to digital platforms and their efficiency in delivering outputs.

As a direct result of this, there is a drastic increase in the number of cyber-attacks to access the data present online with a number of malwares, viruses, etc. being added to the global market daily. As per Statista, the number of malware attacks in the first half of 2022 reached over 2.8 billion. In 2021, the number was around 5.4 million. Owing to such reasons, companies and organizations are investing heavily in finding ways to upgrade their security systems. For instance, the Times of India, a leading Indian news provider, stated that the companies providing cyber security insurance policies have witnessed huge growth margins as a result of increased cyber-attacks.

India is ranked third in the position of companies that witnessed large and dangerous cyber-attacks. Since blockchain technology is one of the most efficient ways of protecting company information, the global market cap is witnessing a high adoption trend. As per a report by Spendmenot, almost 80% of senior management across globally recognized companies view blockchain as an important technology in the favor of organization protection. Out of the 100 public large-scale companies, 81% have accepted using blockchain technology.

Blockchain Technology Market: Restraints

Changing government regulation across regions to restrict the market growth.

The global market cap size is projected to witness some restrictions in the growth journey owing to uncertain and changing resolutions across regions. There is a lot of ambiguity around the technology because of the lack of transparency in the systems. For any payment-related technology, it is necessary that the process and related systems are recognized formally and pass the regulatory modes of the region. However, issues, like compatibility, and standardization have led to the technology not gaining the necessary acknowledgment in various countries.

Blockchain Technology Market: Opportunities

Growing trends involving blockchain technology to provide growth opportunities.

The global blockchain technology market is projected to gain more growth opportunities owing to the various recent trends observed in the market. Some of these inclinations involve topics like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that started to gain traction by 2021, coupled with rising discussions about the Metaverse, a virtual world providing users with an exceptionally advanced experience. Another contributor to more growth opportunities is the rising blockchain-as-a-service (Baas) system. These factors are expected to help the global market grow further.

Blockchain Technology Market: Challenges

The cynical use of blockchain technology to challenge market growth

The global market is expected to face major challenges due to various cynical uses of the technology for unpopular reasons like the dark web. Since the technology is highly developed making it one of the most sought-after systems in the current world, it is widely used by various harmful elements that may not necessarily have the right intentions resulting in the technology gaining unfavorable reviews from the users.

Global Blockchain Technology Market: Segmentation

The global blockchain technology market is segmented by application, type, component, enterprise size, end-user, and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into payments, exchanges, smart contracts, supply chain management, digital identity, and others. Currently, supply chain management leads the global market owing to the excellent outputs provided by the technology in this segment. As of 2025, the global blockchain supply chain management market is projected to reach USD 9.8 billion mainly driven by the rise in the e-commerce industry and the subsequent need for better management of the supply chain.

Based on type, the global market is divided into public cloud, hybrid cloud, and private cloud. 60.05% of the global market share was led by the public cloud type which is essentially a multi-user environment where the service is shared between many clients. The segmental growth could be attributed to the rising interest of government agencies in adopting technology for furthering their services and access to information in real time.

Based on components, the global market segments are infrastructure & protocols, application & Solution, and middleware. The highest revenue in the global market was generated from the infrastructure & protocols segment with over 61.91% of the market share. The growth is attributed to the increasing use of technologies like Hyperledger, Ethereum, and Openchain owing to the rising demand from consumers for protocols to improve information reliability.

By enterprise size, small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises are the two global market segments with large enterprises leading the way. More than 68% of the global market was dominated by industry giants owing to the vast number of stakeholders involved and the presence of immense trackable information. Since blockchain technology allows multiple tasks like tracking and payment modes, the technology has gained favorable views from large-scale consumers.

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into government, retail, financial services healthcare, transport & logistics, media & entertainment, and others. 38% of the market revenue was generated from the financial services segment because of the technology's assistance in providing safe and secure transactions without comprising any aspect of the data.

List of Key Players in Blockchain Technology Market:

Microsoft Corporation

BTL Group Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Global Arena Holding

Circle Internet Financial Limited

Digital Asset Holdings

LLC

The Linux Foundation

Ripple

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3.3 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 60 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 44.5 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Microsoft Corporation, BTL Group Ltd., IBM Corporation, Global Arena Holding, Circle Internet Financial Limited, Digital Asset Holdings, LLC, The Linux Foundation, Ripple Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7059

Recent Developments

In March 2021 , Amazon Web Services (AWS), a blockchain system managed by e-commerce giant Amazon, announced the wide availability of Ethereum on its platform. The newly available platform Ethereum is one of the leading blockchain platforms across the world. It is a decentralized system that allows a peer-to-peer network and safely executes smart contracts.

, Amazon Web Services (AWS), a blockchain system managed by e-commerce giant Amazon, announced the wide availability of Ethereum on its platform. The newly available platform Ethereum is one of the leading blockchain platforms across the world. It is a decentralized system that allows a peer-to-peer network and safely executes smart contracts. In October 2020 , Accenture & Digital ventures launched a new blockchain solution, especially for supply chain management in the Thailand market. The technology was co-developed by the teams in both the companies involved and is incorporated in R3's open-source platform, Corda.

Regional Dominance:

North America to generate the highest revenue in the projection period.

The global blockchain technology market is projected to be dominated by North America in the coming years because the region already has a high awareness rate of the technology and its benefits. Some of the leading blockchain technology providers are present in the USA which is one the major contributors to regional growth. There are more than 700 blockchain companies in the country that are constantly working toward building a larger consumer database along with the addition of new players on a regular basis. The advanced economy of the country allows for more companies to adopt high-end technology in the processes and invest in further development. The US is also one of the leading nations that have regularized various blockchains and their related aspects, for instance, cryptocurrencies. The proactive and positive approach toward the technology is projected to help the region generate high revenues. The rising prevalence of cyber-attacks and the need to secure them from such attacks is anticipated to contribute heavily to the growth graph. As per an article by BBC, more than 200 businesses in the USA reported a cyber-attack in 2021. Over 45% of US companies have been attacked by external digital factors as of 2021 as per Thales Data Threat Report.

Global Blockchain Technology Market is segmented as follows:

Blockchain Technology Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Payments

Exchanges

Smart Contracts

Supply Chain Management

Digital Identity

Others

Blockchain Technology Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

Blockchain Technology Market: By Component Outlook (2022-2028)

Infrastructure & Protocols

Application & Solution

Middleware

Blockchain Technology Market: By Enterprise Size Outlook (2022-2028)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Blockchain Technology Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Government

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare

Transport & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Others

Blockchain Technology Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

