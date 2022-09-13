Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 13 septembre/September 2022) - The common shares of Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is a Blockchain company providing capital to Blockchain ecosystem participants and Blockchain research and advisory services. The Company aims to supply capital to the Blockchain ecosystem through lending, staking, streaming and mining. The Company also provides Blockchain advisory and research services.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. ont été approuvées pour être cotées au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. est une société Blockchain fournissant des capitaux aux participants de l'écosystème Blockchain et des services de recherche et de conseil Blockchain. La société vise à fournir des capitaux à l'écosystème Blockchain par le biais de prêts, de jalonnements, de diffusion en continu et d'exploitation minière. La Société fournit également des services de conseil et de recherche Blockchain.

Issuer/Émetteur: Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): SPIR Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 85 817 000 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 8 581 700 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Technology/technologie CUSIP: 84859H 20 7 ISIN: CA 84859H 20 7 2 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 14 septembre/September 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Olympia Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for SPIR. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com