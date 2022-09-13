Royal Philips: Philips Foundation and RAD-AID International embark on a multi-year cross-continental partnership to increase access to ultrasound services for 50 million people in low- and middle-income countries

September 13, 2022

Philips Foundation and RAD-AID International leverage Philips' expertise in mobile ultrasound services to improve access to virtual care in hard-to-reach areas

New partnership sets up intensive program in 10 countries to train a wide range of health workers and specialists through real-time distance education and simulated procedure demonstrations

Co-created program aims to reach 50 million people by deploying hundreds of ultrasound devices that allow for remote healthcare thousands of kilometers away

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Philips Foundation , with its mission to provide access to quality healthcare for 100 million people a year in underserved communities by 2030, together with Philips and RAD-AID International, today announced a multi-year cross-continental partnership to promote access to diagnostic ultrasound services in ten countries.

RAD-AID International , a US-based non-profit organization, will leverage the virtual care capabilities of Philips ultrasound solutions to provide a highly scalable, remote 'train-the-trainer' model to improve access to diagnostic and point-of-care ultrasound through curriculum-based education and clinical hands-on teaching. With these solutions, ultrasound experts, such as radiologists and sonographers, can communicate with training program participants thousands of kilometers away via voice, video and text messages, view the ultrasound images taken in real time, and remotely demonstrate equipment settings during guided ultrasound exams if necessary.

"By adopting a 'train-the-trainer' model, first-generation healthcare workers can contribute to the education of the next generation of ultrasound practitioners," said Daniel J. Mollura, President and CEO of RAD-AID International. "This innovative and ambitious initiative has a remarkable reach, and is both sustainable and scalable. We at RAD-AID look forward to working with the Philips Foundation in the coming years to improve the lives of millions of people through real-time ultrasound education and remote support."

"Despite the well-known benefits of early detection and timely treatment, diagnostic imaging is not available in many rural and remote areas where resources are scarce," said Margot Cooijmans, Director of the Philips Foundation. "Through this collaboration with RAD-AID International, who provide a high quality of service delivery, we can offer equipment and enable remote training in ten underserved areas, with a clear focus on increasing the number of patients who benefit from remote access to professional radiologists. Enhancing technology to improve healthcare for underserved populations defines this collaboration and is at the heart of our mission."

Philips Foundation, Philips and RAD-AID International all have a track record of improving access to ultrasound by training local health workers. For example, in recent years, Philips Foundation has developed several innovative models to address various gaps in access to ultrasound solutions . Together with healthcare experts, non-governmental organizations, and social entrepreneurs, it has pioneered task-sharing models and explored aspects such as delivery, referral, and income models to enable access to ultrasound for prenatal care. Philips innovates in connected care solutions that support healthcare systems and improve access to care for millions of people across the world. The company has set up tele-ultrasound programs that link specialists around the globe with local physicians in underserved communities to train them and enable them to provide potentially life-saving ultrasound scans to pregnant women.



This multi-year initiative aims to reach around 50 million people across Africa, Asia, North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean, including Ethiopia, Ghana, Grenada, Guyana, Kenya, Laos, Nepal, Malawi, Tanzania, and the US. During the project's initial phase, RAD-AID International is deploying the model in the first five high-impact regional sites. Learnings from phase-one deployment will help Philips Foundation and RAD-AID International co-create new educational strategies for second-phase deployment.

About Philips Foundation

Philips Foundation is a registered non-profit organization established in 2014 - with a mission to provide access to quality healthcare for underserved communities across the globe. By leveraging Philips' capabilities and combining them with the experience and expertise of non-governmental organizations and other community-focused and impact-driven enterprises, Philips Foundation helps create innovative pathways to open up affordable healthcare for communities most in need. By also partnering with innovative social entrepreneurs rooted in the local ecosystem, Philips Foundation aims to increase access to healthcare for 100 million people a year by 2030. More information can be found at www.philips-foundation.com

About Royal Philips

About RAD-AID

RAD-AID International is a non-profit




