JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor Innovations in Intestinal Health - Launching a Pivotal Phase 3 Study for Return of Postoperative Bowel Function Featuring Palisade Bio

- Live moderated video webcast with members of the Palisade Bio Management on Friday, September 16th at 11:00 AM ET-

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Innovations in Intestinal Health - Launching a Pivotal Phase 3 Study for Return of Postoperative Bowel Function featuring Palisade Bioon Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET. Access the event here.

Palisade Bio (Nasdaq:PALI) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier. The Company utilizes over three decades of research and established science that links the role of intestinal barrier biology and human disease to develop novel therapeutics that target and improve the integrity of the intestinal barrier. It's lead program, LB1148, is a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor which acts to neutralize digestive enzymes, potentially reducing intestinal damage. In multiple clinical studies, LB1148 has demonstrated positive results in accelerating the time to return of postoperative bowel function, and the Company recently presented analysis that LB1148 reduced the incidence and severity of post-surgical abdominal adhesions. LB1148 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical study for accelerating the return of postoperative bowel function and in a Phase 2 study for the prevention of post-surgical abdominal adhesions.

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Innovations in Intestinal Health featuring Palisade Bio will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

