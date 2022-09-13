Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, announces the appointment of Dr. Stewart B. Jacobson, DVM, DACVP, as President of the Smithers Environmental Risk Sciences Division.

Stewart has responsibility for operations and business strategy in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia Pacific, overseeing Ecotoxicology, Environmental Fate, Plant and Animal Metabolism, and Chemistry services for the pharmaceutical, crop protection, and industrial and specialty chemical industries. He joins Smithers with over 20 years in toxicology and preclinical research, with roles ranging from staff pathologist to the leader of large multi-site contract research organizations (CROs).

"Stewart is a strategic innovator who is highly respected in the industry for scientific excellence and delivery of services that meet client expectations," said Susan Shepherd, Group President, Smithers. "His breadth of leadership experience, understanding of regulated markets, and expertise in managing global operations will reinforce our commitment to deliver accurate data, on time, through high-touch relationships."

Stewart earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering/Computer Science from University of Illinois, and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from Tufts University. After completing a residency at the University of Connecticut, he was certified as a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Pathologists (DACVP). He is a member of the Society of Toxicologic Pathologists and the Society of Cardiovascular Pathologists. His previous roles included high-level leadership positions at Inotiv, Battelle Memorial Institute, SNBL, Charles River Laboratories, and Covance Laboratories. Prior to his roles in pharmaceutical and medical device testing, he was a software engineer and entrepreneur focused on developing computer models for the space shuttle and building software engineering systems for aerospace and engineering applications.

About Smithers:

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the transportation, life science, packaging, materials, components, consumer, dry commodities, and energy industries. Smithers delivers accurate data, on time, with high touch, by integrating science, technology, and business expertise, so customers can innovate with confidence.

