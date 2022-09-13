Cigna Director of Global Network Architecture Amiri Gonzalez Details Importance of Architecting Cloud Networks using Cloud-Native Constructs

Prosimo, the Application Experience Infrastructure company, today announced that Cigna Director of Global Network Architecture Amiri Gonzalez will share his experience architecting cloud networks during a webinar with Packet Pushers' Ethan Banks and Ned Bellavance on September 20th at 10 am PDT.

Gonzalez will discuss complexities in multi-cloud and why embracing cloud-native constructs will result in architecting a future-proofed cloud network, and why deploying the Prosimo AXI autonomous multi-cloud networking platform could accelerate time-to-value and positive business outcomes. During the webinar, he will also offer unique insights, tips, and best practices for other cloud-forward organizations.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://start.prosimo.io/3xgWrvW

Additionally, during Cloud Field Day on September 21 at 8 am PDT, Prosimo will also share common challenges enterprises encounter today when interconnecting workloads, network endpoints, and legacy or modern applications at scale across regions, clouds and data centers. And how to overcome these challenges using a cloud-native approach. During the event, Prosimo will also provide demos of:

Prosimo AXI Autonomous Multi-Cloud Networking Platform with the Industry's First Full-Stack Cloud Transit

Integration with AWS Cloud WAN

NetDevOps Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) Toolkit for Multi-Cloud Networking

For more details and to register please visit: https://techfieldday.com/appearance/prosimo-presents-at-cloud-field-day-15/

About Cloud Field Day

Cloud Field Day focuses on the impact of cloud on enterprise IT. Cloud Field Day brings together the best independent thought leaders in enterprise cloud to discuss pressing issues and technology advancements with key companies in the space.

About Prosimo:

Prosimo delivers simplified multi-cloud infrastructure for distributed enterprise cloud journeys. Companies innovate faster and remain in control with the Prosimo integrated stack. This stack combines cloud networking, performance, security, observability, and cost management-all powered by data insights and machine learning models with autonomous cloud networking to reduce complexity and risk. Cloud-forward enterprises, including F100, have adopted Prosimo to successfully roll out revenue-generating applications, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate positive business outcomes. Prosimo is venture-backed by marquee investors such as General Catalyst and WRVI Capital. For more information, visit https://www.prosimo.io.

