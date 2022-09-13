Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.09.2022
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Frankfurt
13.09.22
08:01 Uhr
1,460 Euro
+0,050
+3,55 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
13.09.2022
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 13

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

13 September 2022

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 13 September 2022 by Anthony Green that following the investment of the final dividend paid by the Company on 19 August 2022 he acquired 15 ordinary shares at £1.1238 per share in the Company.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Alice Hammond

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 (0)7855 979071

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Anthony Green
2Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Employee Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name FirstGroup plc
b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares as a result of the reinvestment of dividend income
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.123815
d) Aggregated information


Aggregated volume

Price


15

£16.86
e) Date of the transaction 26 August 2022
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
© 2022 PR Newswire
