FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

13 September 2022

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 13 September 2022 by Anthony Green that following the investment of the final dividend paid by the Company on 19 August 2022 he acquired 15 ordinary shares at £1.1238 per share in the Company.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Alice Hammond

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 (0)7855 979071

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them