FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, September 13
FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
13 September 2022
Director/PDMR Shareholding
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 13 September 2022 by Anthony Green that following the investment of the final dividend paid by the Company on 19 August 2022 he acquired 15 ordinary shares at £1.1238 per share in the Company.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
Enquiries
Alice Hammond
Assistant Company Secretary
+44 (0)7855 979071
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anthony Green
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Employee Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares as a result of the reinvestment of dividend income
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.1238
|15
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
15
£16.86
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|26 August 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
