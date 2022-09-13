Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Witty Health has launched OncoPower as a digital health tool to optimize disease management for cancer patients. OncoPower is positioned as a supportive oncology care solution that facilitates a greater level of patient engagement and support, especially in light of the current scenario of oncology workforce staff shortages. These staff shortages have affected every aspect of cancer treatment. This ranges from clinical trials of new drugs to lack of experienced oncology nurses, radiologists and mental health professionals to help patients cope with the stress.

Commenting on the potential of the platform to enhance meaningful patient engagement, Whitney Isola, co-founder of Witty Health said, "I am a registered dietitian while my co-founder Karthik Koduru, MD is an experienced Oncologist. The third co-founder, Ram Sesha, is a serial entrepreneur with a pharma background. All three of us felt strongly about the potential that digital health offers to help solve complex problems, and to create continuity of care while also delivering that care at a cheaper price on a greater scale."

OncoPower serves as a comprehensive source of support for those who have been diagnosed with cancer through the entire cycle of care. The platform is in the form of a free app and website that increases the touch points of care with their branded support groups, video library for patient education, meditation and mindfulness suite to deal with stress and clinical tools like pill reminders and medical records storage. OncoPower facilitates matching patients with clinical trials, reducing barriers for patients in accessing new oncology drugs and therapies.

Getting a diagnosis of cancer can pose physical, social, financial and emotional challenges. Based on current trends, by 2050, the number of cancer patients in the United States will increase by 49% to around 2.2 million. It is estimated that 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women in the US will get cancer in their lifetime. Hence, OncoPower has immense potential to improve the lives of cancer patients as they struggle to cope with their diagnosis. Armed with the knowledge and support they get through OncoPower, cancer patients can get more productive care from their visits to the oncologists and other members of their care team. There is even a mechanism for rewarding patients for engagement. In the future, this could serve as a model for companies engaged in clinical research and trials of new drugs, with patients getting rewarded for sharing their data and experiences.

OncoPower has two sides - a physician-facing side and a patient-facing side. The physician-facing side provides a comprehensive overview of the latest developments in cancer treatments and drugs with its drug lookup feature. Physicians can use OncoPower to keep tabs on the research related to every tumor and cancer type that they come across. Initially, this was meant to be a tool to assist oncology health professionals with patient care. Witty Health integrated the patient-facing side once the firm realized the platform's potential to aid patients throughout their treatment with its suite of supportive care tools.

Concluded Whitney Isola, co-founder of Witty Health, "The shortage of trained and experienced oncology care staff is a global problem. From our years of experience working in healthcare settings, we understood how difficult it is for care providers to keep up with the latest treatment options for every type of cancer while also attending to their patients. Immunotherapy and genetic testing have advanced to the point where new drugs are released on a regular basis. Initially, our goal with OncoPower was to mitigate burnout by disseminating information. Once we started building some of the patient-facing care tools, we understood how useful this digital tool could be for the patients. In the short span of time since it has been launched, OncoPower has catered to the needs of thousands of patients spread across five continents by creating digital touch points and serving as a source of 24/7 support."

About Witty Health

Witty Health is a digital health company that was set up with the goal of using intuitive digital tools to make life easier for patients with chronic diseases like cancer, cardiac disease and kidney disease. The company's major product is OncoPower, a digital platform and app to make cancer care easier, cheaper and better by supporting patients through their care journey. OncoPower provides tele-oncology, supportive care management, patient education and engagement, and clinical treatment decision tools for providers.

Media Contact:

Name: Bradley Pearson

Email address: hello@oncopower.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136989