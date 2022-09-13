Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
News im Fokus! TAAT® schließt Vertrag mit B&B Beyond!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
13.09.22
18:10 Uhr
6,892 Euro
-0,084
-1,20 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8406,91218:19
6,8426,89618:19
GlobeNewswire
13.09.2022 | 18:05
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark due to special dividend in Norsk Hydro ASA

The following information is based on the press release from Norsk Hydro ASA
(NHY, NO0005052605) published on August 26, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

NHY will distribute a special dividend in the amount of NOK 1.45 per share,
effective September 21, 2022. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to
section 2.1.2 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,&
SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1088845
NORSK HYDRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.