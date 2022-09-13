Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Hydrogen Technologies to Host Demo Week for its DCC Zero-Emission Boiler September 28-30, 2022

NEWTOWN, PA, and MODESTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Hydrogen Technologies, LLC ("Hydrogen Technologies" or "HT"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTC PINK: JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho" or "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a Demonstration Week for its Dynamic Combustion Chamber (DCC) hydrogen fueled boiler. HT builds the world's only boiler with zero CO2 and zero Green House Gas emissions. This industrial boiler will be showcased in operation from September 28th to 30th in Modesto, California.

HT's first generation DCC commercial demonstration boiler unit is installed in, and operates with approval from, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, one of the most stringent environmental regulatory districts in the world for industrial emissions.

Organizations attending the DCC demo include some of the world's largest commercial and industrial users of steam, including participants from the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and district heating sectors. The ninety-minute demonstration has limited seating so interested parties should inquire with Dean Moretton, Hydrogen Technologies' Chief Commercial Officer, at Dean@HydrogenTechnologiesinc.com, for available timeslots.

The DCC boiler was developed to be THE boiler for a CO2-free future. It maximizes thermal efficiency, minimizes operating headaches, and emits absolutely no greenhouse gasses or other pollutants. By combining pure hydrogen (H2) and pure oxygen (O2) gas in an exothermic reaction, the DCC being demonstrated achieves independently verified GHG-free fuel efficiency greater than 97%.[1] This adds up to a boiler that produces high-quality process steam at prices that can compete with best-in-class natural gas boilers.

Space for the DCC Demo Week is limited. Parties interested in attending should contact HT by email at Dean@HydrogenTechnologiesinc.com with contact details as well as information about the company and its steam requirements.

About Hydrogen Technologies

Hydrogen Technologies (HT) offers its award-winning CLEAN, ZERO-EMISSION ENERGY SOLUTION for the Commercial and Industrial Boiler Market. There are a wide range of applications for our cleanH2steam DCC Boiler, which work much like traditional commercial heat, hot water and industrial steam boilers: be it power generation plants, district heating, food processing, chemical refining, pulp and paper mills or large venue halls, HT has a reliable, efficient, and clean solution for your needs.

Website: https://hydrogentechnologiesinc.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/h2_technologies

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrogen-technologies-inc/



About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is an energy company positioned for the current energy transitions; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon JV assets and advancing the low-carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the approximately $30 Billion Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry.* We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer). Jericho also owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas JV assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production into the highly elevated commodity price environment.

Website: https://jerichoenergyventures.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JerichoEV

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jericho-energy-ventures

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JerichoEnergyVentures

* Grand View Market Research, 2020‎

[1] Process Engineering Associates, LLC DCC Efficiency Test Report, August 29, 2022; Oakridge, TN

