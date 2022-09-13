The "Poland Construction Equipment Market Strategic Assessment Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Poland construction equipment market share by units is expected to reach 43,683 by 2028. Polish government investment in infrastructure development projects and European Union funding under the recovery resilience program are some prominent factors that will drive the growth of Poland's construction equipment during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Key Highlights of the Market

The Earthmoving segment has the country's largest construction equipment market share. The excavators held the largest share in the earthmoving segment in 2021. The surge in civil engineering housing projects in 2021 is expected to support the demand for excavators.

Growth in solar energy projects under the national plan of energy climate is expected to positively impact the demand for mini excavators cranes in the country market. Mini excavators have gained a good market share in Poland, challenging the dominance of backhoe loaders. Mini excavators are compact and operate in confined places in the urban part of cities across the country. The demand is expected to grow sharply due to various renovation projects of the residential and commercial buildings across the country.

A surge in housing projects in the country, and housing building permits increased by 8% in 2021. In 2021, residential construction grew strongly by 10% in Poland. In the public sector, tremendous growth is witnessed in health education buildings. The increase in housing projects is expected to drive the demand for cranes, excavators aerial platforms in the market.

Construction equipment rental companies account for Poland's major market share as the country has one of the largest construction markets in Europe. The rental companies are expected to have a higher demand than the non-rental companies.

In terms of end-users, the construction industry is expected to generate the highest demand. This is primarily due to the Poland Recovery Resilience program, which is anticipated to dominate the Poland construction equipment market during the forecast period.

Some of the significant under-construction infrastructure projects include:

Expressway Borki Wielkie to Elk

Expressway Koszalin to Szczecinek

Warsaw Data Center Campus 48MW

Towarowa Residential Complex

Gustoryn to Wronow Gas Pipeline

Mokotow Residential Complex

Zamosc Residential Community

Adoption of Automation Technology Green Hydrogen Fuel Technology in Construction Equipment

Poland is experiencing severe labor shortages in construction, manufacturing, and mining industries because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Because of the workforce shortage, new construction equipment with advanced technologies is highly demanded to improve worker efficiency and reduce labor dependency. Hitachi, for instance, has introduced wheel loaders and excavators with automation, smart operating technology, and the ConSite Hitachi Comprehensive Machine Management support system.

Companies are introducing green hydrogen fuel technology to replace conventional fuel-powered equipment. Demand for construction equipment equipped with green hydrogen fuel technology is expected to grow in the country as the Polish government aims to reduce fossil fuel dependency by 2030. Major OEMs in the country, such as Caterpillar, are developing construction equipment that has green hydrogen technology.

Government Initiatives

Growth in Infrastructure Renewable Energy Projects In 2021

The Polish government increased infrastructure investment to improve economic activities to subdue the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy. $44.6 billion investment was allocated for developing roads railways across the country. In addition, the European Union granted $39 billion under Recovery Resilience Plan (2021-2026). The funds were planned to direct the development of digital transformation clean energy production.

The government invested $735 million in 2021 for various solar wind energy projects across the country. The country witnessed an increase in the number of solar projects for achieving the target of 7.8GW of solar capacity by 2030 under the National Plan for Energy Climate. Government initiatives such as auction schemes incentives for rooftop installation of Solar cells are expected to drive the growth of the renewable energy industry in the country. By 2027, the government aims to increase offshore wind power generation capacity by 6 GW.

