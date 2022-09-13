NuRAN Wireless Inc.: NuRAN Deploys New Sites in Cameroon and Reaches 500K People Connected in Africa

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN or the "Company") (CSE:NUR) (OTC:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions is pleased to announce that five new sites have been deployed in Cameroon. NuRAN now has a total of 58 live sites in Cameroon and 87 live sites in total across five countries in Africa covering a total population of approximately 530,000.

The Company is also pleased to provide the following update on scheduled site deployments previously announced:

As announced on August 11, 2022, the new schedule for site deployments includes the completion of the initial 122 sites in Cameroon in partnership with Orange Cameroon initially announced in a press release dated October 29, 2020 by the end of October 2022. Additionally, On March 11, 2021, NuRAN had also announced that this contract was expanded to include an addition 120 sites for a total 242 sites.

NuRAN intends to resume site deployments in the DRC in partnership with Orange DRC with the expected completion of 118 sites in the DRC which was initially announced on February 8, 2021. The contract with Orange DRC is for a total of 2,000 sites.

NuRAN is expected to launch live sites in South Sudan with a total of 10 sites to be deployed. The contract announced on December 21,2021 with MTN South Sudan is for 250 total sites to be deployed with the potential for more sites to be added.

As previously announced on August 11, 2022, NuRAN is now targeting the completion of 400 sites by the end of December 2022, a decrease of 100 sites from its initial target of 500 sites.

"We are pleased to announce new site deployments in Cameroon. Crossing the initial milestone of over 500,000 people covered is only an initial short-term goal achieved as we drive to cover millions of Africans with affordable and reliable mobility. To date, NuRAN has had to finance all site deployments from equity at the corporate level. Our plan has always been to finance site deployments predominately through debt at the African level. As we await the completion of the proposed $27M USD of African debt financing, we are pleased to continue the process of deploying sites. We remain committed to accelerating the deployment of sites while we continue to announce new and significant contracts. Our goal has been to reach 10,000 sites under contract, and we are quickly approaching that goal with 3,142 sites already under contract" stated Francis Letourneau, CEO and President of NuRAN."

About NuRAN Wireless:

NuRAN Wireless is a leading rural telecommunications company that meets the growing demand for wireless network coverage in remote and rural regions around the globe. With its affordable and innovative scalable solutions of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, NuRAN Wireless offers a new possibility for more than one billion people to communicate effectively over long distances efficiently and affordably. "Bridging the Digital Divide, One Connection at a Time."

Additional Information:

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com

Francis Létourneau,

Director and CEO

Francis.letourneau@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (418) 264-1337

Frank Candido

Investor relations

Frank.candido@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (514) 969-5530

Forward Looking Statements

