Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) (OTC Pink: CRUCF) (FSE: 2CO) ("Colibri" or the "Company") wishes to announce voting results for the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company held on September 9, 2022 (the "Meeting").

A total of 31 shareholders holding an aggregate of 22,325,795 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 23.08% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding Common Shares as of September 7, 2022, the record date for the Meeting.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved:

The election of Ronald J. Goguen, Sr., Jamie Lavigne, William MacDonald, Roger Doucet, Kevin O'Connor and Camilla Cormier as directors of the Company;

The re-appointment of Wasserman Ramsay, Chartered Professional Accountants, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor; and

The continued use of the Company's current stock option plan (the "Plan") in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

"We are most appreciative of the continued support of our shareholders and look forward to providing them with another year of solid development of the Company's properties," said Ron Goguen, CEO.

About Colibri Resource Corporation

Colibri is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (CBI) and is focused on acquiring and exploring prospective gold & silver properties in Mexico. The Company has six exploration projects of which five currently have exploration programs being executed in 2022. (1) The flagship Evelyn Gold Project is 100% owned and explored by Colibri, (2) the Pilar Gold & Silver Project (optioned to Tocvan Ventures (CSE: TOC), (3) the El Mezquite Gold & Silver Project , (4) the Jackie Gold & Silver Project, and (5) the Diamante Gold & Silver Project. 3,4, and 5 are subject to 50% earn-in agreements by Silver Spruce Resources (TSXV: SSE).

For more information about all Company projects please visit: www.colibriresource.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

