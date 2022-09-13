Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - The 22nd global edition of the World Blockchain Summit will bring together some of the world's leading crypto influencers, policymakers, key government delegates, media, family offices, HNIs, and other curated investors among others to foster the crypto and blockchain community across the globe. The big return to Dubai will take place on October 17-18, 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, UAE being one of the most elite gatherings of the global crypto and blockchain ecosystem.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8653/136943_bf2496d6c4824af8_001full.jpg

Dubai has set its sights on becoming a global tech hub by attracting entrepreneurs, investors and even crypto influencers as marketing capitalization hits US$1.4 trillion up 86% year-to-date, with the Middle East's blockchain market anticipated to be worth US$3.2 billion by 2023.

The UAE has begun implementing crypto regulation in the past year, issuing more than 30 exchange licenses and establishing a devoted regulatory body. But will UAE's new regulatory structure make the market grow even faster? And will the Emirati government be able to regulate cryptocurrency quickly and effectively? World Blockchain Summit looks to answer the most pressing questions and bring together industry experts and thought leaders to understand what the future of blockchain and crypto looks like not just in the case of Dubai, but also the world.

In line with Dubai's vision of being a global Web3 hub, leadership backing, and digital asset regulatory framework, the summit will feature presentations, use-case studies, and educational sessions by global technology providers who will be showcasing their latest innovations designed with the primary focus on enabling businesses and organizations to adopt Blockchain and Crypto solutions.

"The government's focus on blockchain is evident in the UAE, with various initiatives and ventures related to the technology. The event will essentially explore what lies ahead for the UAE in terms of blockchain adoption in various industries, technological and regulatory advancements." stated Mohammed Saleem - Founder, World Blockchain Summit

World Blockchain Summit - Dubai is sponsored by:

· Headline Sponsors - Decentralized Investment Group; GBR Coin

· Platinum Sponsors - Quai Network; SafuuX

· Silver Sponsors - Coinstore; Aura Dogs

Ecosystem Partner: Crypto Oasis

Exhibitosr: Dreamster; Galaxy Heroes; Khaleeji

Badge Sponsor: SafuuX

Lunch Sponsor: SafuuX

Lanyard Sponsor: Quai Network

Official PR Partner: Luna PR

Media Partners: Be In Crypto; TyN Magazine; CryptoNewZ; Crypto Academy; Women In Blockchain Canada; Bitcoin World; Coinspeaker; BinBits; Coinvestasi; Cointelegraph; The Cryptonomist; Coinstelegram; The Jordan Times; Security Middle East; Regtech Times

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

World Blockchain Summit is a global series of elite gatherings that take place in 19+ destinations across the world. It is a thought-leadership-driven initiative that brings together the most important stakeholders from the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency ecosystem such as investors, blockchain and crypto projects, exchanges, enterprises, government representatives, and technology leaders - to discuss and deliberate the future of the industry and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.

The summit also features inspirational keynotes, pitch competitions, panel discussions, investor meet-ups, project showcases, industry use-cases and a host of formal and informal networking opportunities.

Don't miss out on the world's premier blockchain and crypto event. Book your tickets now and avail up to 30% off on early bird offers. To book your tickets, visit: https://worldblockchainsummit.com/dubai/book-tickets

Media contact:

Elisha Patel

elisha@lunapr.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136943