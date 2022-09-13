Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - BnSellit Technology Inc. (CSE: BNSL) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that as at August 31, 2022 it has a total of 16,700 rooms across 140 hotel properties. This is an increase of 7,400 rooms from the last reported update July 27, 2022. Subscription by new hotels continues to expand quickly in the states of Florida, Ohio, New York, and New Jersey as well as in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. BNSL is also pleased to announce that on September 7, 2022 it began its overseas expansion powered by a new strategic partnership with HIVE Holiday LLC which operates more than 110 properties in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates. BNSL has also released several new technology features in August 2022, which include support for multi-currency, localized taxation and fully customizable design features for hotel branding.

About BnSellit Technology Inc.

BnSellit Technology Inc. is a technology company that connects guests staying in Hotels and Short-Term/Vacation Rental properties ('Hosts') with items offered for sale or rent by the Hosts at their locations. In addition, Hosts can provide their guests with branded access to local tours, experiences, on property virtual concierge, housekeeping, maintenance requests and additional a-la-cart services. With the BnSellit Platform, Hosts can now offer a greatly improved guest experience while growing their per stay revenue. Hosts simply display their unique BnSellit QR code on-location and/or in-room to engage guests with various offers in more than 14 languages. The BnSellit Platform instantly works on any mobile device, tablet or computer without the need to download and install an app. To access the add-on suite of BnSellit Services, Hosts pay a monthly fee per room at each location. For all other services Hosts retain 100% of all sale transactions, earn 7% on all experience bookings. With the BnSellit Secure back-office portal, Hosts can manage every aspect of their BnSellit Profile including real-time sales reports, inventory, guest management, communications, payment deposits and financial reconciliation.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

