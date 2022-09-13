Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Fanboys Marketplace, toy and pop culture store for gifts and collectibles, launches Fanboys Cares, a charity focused on giving back and helping children in need.

Fanboys Marketplace has always had a heart for children. Fanboys hosts movie screenings in partnership with Cook Children's Medical Center where all proceeds from tickets sales go to supplying young patients with action figures. They recently launched a "Free Comics for Good Grades" program to encourage kids to read by trading free comic books for every A and B grade on students' report card. Even more recent, Fanboys Marketplace donated over 5,000 toys to Cook Children's Medical Center.

Fanboys Cares will be the umbrella under which these initiatives, as well as future philanthropic ones, will exist. Emphasis will be on this upcoming holiday season as, "Fanboys will help kids in need at holidays during Christmas and also help local schools," says Mike Rogers, Fanboys CEO. "We'll be collecting toys and items on Cook Children's Medical Center's wishlist and providing it to them."

As the program grows, Fanboys Marketplace will be implementing ways for customers to give at each store, per transaction. All money raised will be used toward providing toys for patients at Cook Children's Medical Center.

Lisa Montgomery, Fanboys Marketplace President, said, "We were donating to Cook's even before we were a brick and mortar. We'd set out boxes for people to donate." Fanboys Cares is the natural extension of that sentiment.

About Fanboys:

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic. Fanboys has since moved to a larger location at 6385 Camp Bowie Blvd in Fort Worth.

Fanboys has opened four new locations in 2022 alone: their fourth, located in Garland, Texas and two new locations in Hulen mall in Fort Worth and The Parks Mall at Arlington. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center to open in 2023.

Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D! Fanboys has six locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

Mike Rogers

817-521-6153

fanboysmarketplace@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137041