Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of September 6, 2022, the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval for its shares for services agreement with Unison Mining Consulting Pte. Ltd. ("Unison").

For services completed by September 2, 2022 amounting to US$ 318,750, Bear Creek issued Unison 555,083 common shares in the Company. As previously announced, up to US$ 850,000 of work completed by Unison in respect of the Mercedes improvement program may be paid in common shares of the Company.

