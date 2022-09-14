Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Greenspoon Marder LLP , a national full-service law firm servicing the cannabis industry, will be participating in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which will take place on September 13 and 14 at The Palmer House in Chicago.

Irina Dashevsky, Cannabis Law Co-Chair will be speaking at 1:10 PM ET on September 14th. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Greenspoon Marder LLP management will also be taking meetings throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and meet your favorite industry executives.

"The biggest cannabis event is returning to the Midwest, bigger and better than ever. The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will bring more the top movers and shakers in the cannabis industry together, concentrating 90% of the cannabis market cap in one place," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. "This conference will be the best place to raise money, create partnerships, and expand media visibility in a context of tough capital market conditions."

To register and access please follow this link.

About Greenspoon Marder LLP

Among the first national law firms to establish a dedicated Cannabis Practice Group, the team at Greenspoon Marder understands the unique challenges facing the cannabis industry. With full-service capabilities and over 20 offices in the U.S., our attorneys help cultivators, retailers, product manufacturers, distributors, and testing facilities, as well as ancillary businesses and investors around the country.

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America is returning to Chicago.

The next iteration of the famed Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world once again on September 13 and 14 in Chicago. Attendees can expect two full days of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, celebrity appearances, and more.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live and on-demand presentations from top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis space.

