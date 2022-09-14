YourRoboTrader, the most successful company in Germany specializing in the development of individualized trading algorithms, has expanded its business activities into the English market.

Munich, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - In order to better serve English-speaking traders, YourRoboTrader has decided to expand into the English market. Most individuals are aware that day traders often lose money. But you have a better chance of achieving success and making money with automated trading systems if you utilize the systems that are most suited to your individual trading strategy and approach. The automated trading provided by YourRoboTrader improves these odds by contributing to the development, testing, and implementation of trading strategies.





Currently, institutional traders and investors dominate algorithmic trading. Companies such as YourRoboTrader are making algorithmic trading simple and accessible to the ordinary user. This trend will, in the long run, lead to a reduction in the dominance of institutional traders and investors.

About YourRoboTrader

YourRoboTrader is Germany's premier provider of programming automated trading systems. They have been providing clients with German-engineered trading robots for quite some time. Despite having a humble beginning in the German market, they have already established themselves as the industry leader in the German market for the development of automated trading algorithms. After seeing tremendous success in Germany, they feel they are now prepared to launch their product in the English-speaking market.

In addition to having a strong interest in the stock market, the members of their staff have a wealth of expertise in the areas of asset management and banking. All of their trading systems are enhanced with this accumulated expertise. You can always ask them to make one for you according to your trading strategies if you're not confident in your own programming abilities.





Company info:

YourRoboTrader is registered and operates out of Munich. For more information about YourRoboTrader, visit https://yourrobotrader.com/en/.

