Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Nickel North Exploration Corp. (TSXV: NNX) ("Nickel North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that phase one of the Company's 2022 field works program at its Hawk Ridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-PGE Project completed September 10, 2022. NNX's team conducted a project scale soil sampling, ground prospecting and rock sampling targeted on the 50km long structure system at the Hawk Ridge Project.

The soil sampling program covered the five previously defined mineralization targets involving an area of approx. 25km2 (Figure 1). Total 400 soil samples have been collected based on the grid from 100mX100m to 300mX300m depending on the known mineralization, structure features and topographies. The purpose of this soil sampling program is to further define and study the Ni-Cu and PGE potential in the project area. All soil samples will be analyzed by handheld XRF Analyzer first and then send to the certified Lab for further assay.

The Company has completed the field mapping and rock sampling program which focus on the major four targets on the previously defined mineralization zones including Falco7, Hope Advance, Gamma and Pio Zone (Figure 2), which confirms the existing of the mineralization structures along almost whole 50km long structure strike; more important, the team has discovered and expanded the high-grade massive Nickel- Copper sulfides "Raglan type potato" zones at all four targets area (Figure 2, Table 1). The grades of the Nickel-copper massive sulfides samples within the four zones are up to 26-29% Ni (Awaruite?) or up to 4-6% Ni and 5-10% Cu (Pentlandite?) at Pio Zone (Figures, 3-4); up to 1.6% Ni and 4.1% Cu at Gamma zone (Figure 5), 0.69% Ni and 4.7% Cu at Hope Advance Zone (Figure 6) and 0.35% Ni and 1.1% Cu (Figure 7-8) at Falco7 zone respectively vie XRF analyzer tested in the field.

All data will be integrated, processed and modeled late of 2022 with the results and further exploration programs announced early 2023.

The Company has started its phase II 2022 field program this week and focus on shallow backpack drilling and surface mapping on the high-grade targets on the four zones (Figure 1) at the Hawk Ridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-PGE Project

Highlights of the 2022 Phase 1 Work Program:

Approx. 25km 2 , 100m x 300m grid lines based, total 400 soil samples have been collected along the 50km long structure at the five previously defined targets (Figure 1).

, 100m x 300m grid lines based, total 400 soil samples have been collected along the 50km long structure at the five previously defined targets (Figure 1). 110 mineralized or lithological rock samples have collected mainly within four targets including Falco 7, Hope Advance, Gamma and Pio zone (Figure 2).

25km 2 surface prospecting and mapping have been completed (Figure 2)

surface prospecting and mapping have been completed (Figure 2) High-grade Ni-Cu massive sulfides, "Raglan type potato" mineralization have been defined and expanded at the four targets including Falco 7, Hope Advance, Gamma and Pio zone (Figures 2-8).

Samples from massive sulfide area at Falco 7 zone was tested with higher Zn and As anomalies (Table 1, samples S786362, S786363; Figure 7) may indicate the existing of new type of mineralization at Hawk Ridge project.

High-grade massive sulfide area up to 100m by 200m at Falco 7 zone northwest (Table 1, samples 0911P7,0911P8, S786366, S786367; Figure 8) has not been drilled previously, which may be related to the mafic-ultramafic intrusion center

Dr. Tony Guo, CEO and President of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to have completed the 2022 phase 1 field work which allowed us to identify and expand four high-grade Ni-Cu massive sulfide mineralized outcrops, these data, combined with surface mapping and sampling data will allow our team to better understand and model the distribution of and structural controls on the high-grade mineralization and to better interpret the significance of the high-grade "Raglan type potato" zones. All information will be added to our conceptual geological model and used to develop priority exploration and drill targets for the 2023 season."





Figure 1, Hawk Ridge Project, 2022 Soil Sampling Areas



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/137056_6bf3f17264dbaa50_001full.jpg







Figure 2, Hawk Ridge Project, 2022 Rock Sampling and Geology Mapping Areas



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/137056_6bf3f17264dbaa50_002full.jpg







Figure 3, Awaruite (?) Mineral at Pio Zone



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/137056_6bf3f17264dbaa50_003full.jpg







Figure 4, Massive Sulfides (Ni-pyrite?) at Pio Zone



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/137056_6bf3f17264dbaa50_004full.jpg







Figure 5, Massive high-grade sulfides at Gamma Zone



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/137056_6bf3f17264dbaa50_005bfull.jpg







Figure 6, Massive Sulfide high-grade zone at Hope Advance



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/137056_6bf3f17264dbaa50_006bfull.jpg







Figure 7, High-grade massive sulfides with high Zn, As anomalies at Falco 7 Zone



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/137056_6bf3f17264dbaa50_007full.jpg







Figure 8, High-grade massive sulfides at Falco 7 Zone Northwest



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/137056_6bf3f17264dbaa50_008bfull.jpg







Table 1, Selected High-grade Massive Sulfide Samples By XRF



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/137056_6bf3f17264dbaa50_009bfull.jpg

QAQC, Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Soil samples were taken on a 100 m by 100 m to 300 m by 300m grids covering an approximate 25km2 area over 5 zones of Hawk Ridge Project. Totally 400 soil samples have been collected. Approximately 200 g to 400 g of soil was sampled at a depth of approximately 10-20 cm from surface depending on the surface conditions. Soil samples were primarily targeting the B horizon when appropriate and sampled into labelled craft paper bags.

Soil samples will be analyzed via PXRF (portable X-Ray fluorescence) for Ni, Cu, As, Zn, Pb, Fe etc. before Lab assay.

Approximately 50 packaged samples (10 soils per poly bag) were put into labelled rice bags for transport. Security tags were added to the rice bags to further increase QAQC protocol.

Rock samples were taken by certificated geologists either on the mineralization zones or based on the lithology types over 5 defined mineralization zones of Hawk Ridge Project. Totally 110 rocks samples have been collected.

Rock samples have been analyzed via PXRF (portable X-Ray fluorescence) for Ni, Cu, As, Zn, Pb, Fe etc. by the certified geologist in the field before shipment to the Lab or Offices.

6 QAQC samples including 4 standards from OREAS and 2 SiO2 blanks from Olympus have been tested as the references.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tony Guo, P.Geo., Nickel North Exploration Corp's President and CEO, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

John Guo, P.Geo., an independent geologist consultant from Eco-goldex Inc, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 with Quebec registration license, has participated and supervised the field work program, reviewed and proved the scientific and technical information and verified the data supporting such scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Nickel North Exploration

Nickel North Exploration is a Canada-based exploration company focused on defining a Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Mineral Resource at its Hawk Ridge Project in Northern Québec. The board of directors, advisor committee and management team are experienced, successful mine finders. The Project consists of a 50 km long belt of strong magmatic Cu-Ni-Co-PGE occurrences covering 173 km2. The Project is located near tidewater. Québec is a mining-friendly jurisdiction. Nickel North Exploration is a conscientious corporate citizen that maintains good relations with local Inuit communities and is committed to sustainable development. For more information on the Company, please visit www.nnexploration.com.

Nickel North Exploration Corp. has been identified as a key player in the Critical and Strategic Minerals value chain by Québec's Ministry of Economics and Innovation (MEI) in 2021 (Québec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020-2025 (quebec.ca), which is part of Québec's Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Metals (QPDCSM) and aims to stimulate the exploration and mining of SCMs, their transformation and recycling.

