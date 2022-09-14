Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.09.2022
News im Fokus! TAAT® schließt Vertrag mit B&B Beyond!
WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6 
Frankfurt
14.09.22
08:06 Uhr
21,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2022 | 07:41
85 Leser
Prosafe SE: Prosafe presenting at Pareto Securities' Energy Conference

Prosafe's CEO, Jesper K. Andresen will present at Pareto Securities' Energy Conference in Oslo today.

The presentation is attached and has also been uploaded to Prosafe's website www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)


Stavanger, 14 September 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • 2022-09-14 Pareto Conference slides (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/06356adc-cd77-4d1e-96fe-cb63d8179dcf)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
