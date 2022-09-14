Prosafe SE: Prosafe presenting at Pareto Securities' Energy Conference

Prosafe's CEO, Jesper K. Andresen will present at Pareto Securities' Energy Conference in Oslo today.



The presentation is attached and has also been uploaded to Prosafe's website www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)



Stavanger, 14 September 2022Prosafe SEFor further information, please contact:Jesper K. Andresen, CEOPhone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155Reese McNeel, CFOPhone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment