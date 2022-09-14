CT Property Trust Limited - Investor Presentation

To: RNS

Date:14 September 2022

Company: CT Property Trust Limited

LEI Number: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Investor Presentation

CT PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED is pleased to announce that Matthew Howard, Fund Manager, will provide a live presentation as an Investor Update via the Investor Meet Company platform on 23rd September 2022 at 11:30am BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet CT PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/ct-property-trust-ltd/register-investor

Investors who already follow CT PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.