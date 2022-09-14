Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
News im Fokus! TAAT® schließt Vertrag mit B&B Beyond!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.09.2022 | 08:04
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CT Property Trust Limited - Investor Presentation

CT Property Trust Limited - Investor Presentation

PR Newswire

London, September 13

To: RNS
Date:14 September 2022
Company: CT Property Trust Limited
LEI Number: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23
Subject: Investor Presentation

CT PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED is pleased to announce that Matthew Howard, Fund Manager, will provide a live presentation as an Investor Update via the Investor Meet Company platform on 23rd September 2022 at 11:30am BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet CT PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/ct-property-trust-ltd/register-investor

Investors who already follow CT PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.