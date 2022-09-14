SolarBotanic Trees will begin offering its solar trees in early 2023. The systems will use monocrystalline cells with an efficiency of up to 24%, encapsulated in a 3D shape.UK startup SolarBotanic Trees has designed a photovoltaic tree for applications in commercial and industrial buildings. "The tree will be using monocrystalline cells with an efficiency of up to 24% which are encapsulated in a 3D shape to give an aesthetically pleasing design," the company's chief product officer, Gerard Jansen, told pv magazine. "A series of these 3D-shaped 'leafs' together form the canopy which has a total ...

