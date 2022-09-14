Das Instrument AEX CH0044328745 CHUBB LTD. SF 24,15 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2022The instrument AEX CH0044328745 CHUBB LTD. SF 24,15 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2022Das Instrument 7RC GB00B6SYKF01 DELTIC ENERGY PLC LS-,005 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2022The instrument 7RC GB00B6SYKF01 DELTIC ENERGY PLC LS-,005 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.09.2022Das Instrument GET FR0000130692 CHARGEURS INH. EO 0,16 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2022The instrument GET FR0000130692 CHARGEURS INH. EO 0,16 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.09.2022Das Instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2022The instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2022Das Instrument AP6 FI0009009377 CAPMAN OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2022The instrument AP6 FI0009009377 CAPMAN OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2022Das Instrument 6F7 US14912Y2028 CATCHMARK TIMP. TR. A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2022The instrument 6F7 US14912Y2028 CATCHMARK TIMP. TR. A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2022Das Instrument XC2R GB00BL6XZ716 CAPITAL + REGIONAL LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2022The instrument XC2R GB00BL6XZ716 CAPITAL + REGIONAL LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2022Das Instrument 37S FR0011398874 SPINEWAY EO-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2022The instrument 37S FR0011398874 SPINEWAY EO-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2022