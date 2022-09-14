French renewables developer Neoen has filed an application to build a 1000 MW /4000 MWh big battery in Western Australia.From pv magazine Australia Renewable power producer Neoen Australia has filed planning documents to develop a standalone 1 GW /4 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) near the town of Collie, Western Australia. In planning documents lodged with the Shire of Collie, Neoen said the big battery will be built on a 31-hectare site about 12 kilometers northeast of Collie, approximately 215 km southeast of Perth. The company said the battery is expected to be constructed in five ...

