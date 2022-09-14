AUTEL (AUTEL EUROPE GmbH), a leading provider of EV charging solutions and automotive aftermarket products, will present its products and solutions at the Automechanika from 13 to 17 September, 2022, among which AUTEL DC Fast won the innovation award at the show, while AC Wallbox and IA900WA Wheel Alignment were shortlisted as innovation award finalists from among 130 entries.

MaxiCharger DC Fast provides IP54 protection against weather and dust, making it suitable to work outdoors. There are up to 12 power modules inside, making the conversion from AC energy to DC energy fast and efficient. It can also provide up to 240KW for one charging gun, allowing any EV to add a range of up to 340km in 15 minutes. AUTEL MaxiCharger DC Fast (Gen2) is a collection of POS that allows customers to charge easily with credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay a wide range of payment options to solve your payment problems directly.

AC Wallbox, as a level 2 charger, provides a complete one-stop solution that enables customers to quickly charge their electric cars with less energy consumption and flexible charging times for their daily travel needs. IA900WA Wheel Alignment is the first tool available on the market that is able to perform professional diagnostic of all the existing systems in passenger and light duty vehicles.

The international automotive aftermarket is one of the world's most dynamic markets. Automechanika is not only the international meeting place for the manufacturing industry, repair shops and automotive trade, but also represents the entire automotive aftermarket value chain like no other trade fair brand. In this huge trade fair, AUTEL presented traditional automotive diagnostic equipment as well as a wide range of customised solutions for individual charging posts for home and commercial use.

On the afternoon of 13 September, Ting Cai, CEO of AUTEL EUROPE, took part in the award ceremony to present AUTEL's personalised electric charging pile solutions and the Maxicharger DC Fast, which won the innovation award at the show. After the award ceremony, CEO Ting Cai was interviewed by TV Berlin.

"With the boom in electric vehicles, chargers are a big topic. In addition to the electric piles themselves, we also offer AUTEL's cloud management platform to help businesses and individuals solve their charging problems in one stop. Against the backdrop of rising energy prices and shortages, this is an important topic," said Ting Cai.

