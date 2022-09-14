Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark due to Rights offering in Securitas AB

The following information is based on a press release from Securitas AB (SECU B, SE0000163594) published on September 12, 2022. Each right entitles the shareholder to 4 new shares of Securitas AB per 7 shares held at the subscription price of SEK 46.00. The scheduled Ex-date is September 19, 2022. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.6.1 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1089840