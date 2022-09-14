Anzeige
Freitag, 16.09.2022
Finaler Countdown!? – Die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
WKN: 883870 ISIN: SE0000163594 Ticker-Symbol: S7MB 
GlobeNewswire
14.09.2022 | 10:41
173 Leser
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark due to Rights offering in Securitas AB

The following information is based on a press release from Securitas AB (SECU
B, SE0000163594) published on September 12, 2022. 

Each right entitles the shareholder to 4 new shares of Securitas AB per 7
shares held at the subscription price of SEK 46.00. The scheduled Ex-date is
September 19, 2022. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.6.1 in
"CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1089840
SECURITAS-Aktie
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
