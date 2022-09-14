Barbosa Law Firm began as a small boutique-style law firm. Today, it has become one of the most preferred family law firms in Dallas and Carrolton.

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2022) - Barbosa Law Firm, P.C, started by Attorney at Law Roland Barbosa in 1988, was once a traditional boutique-style family law firm. Thanks to its affordable costs and 24x7 availability, it has emerged as one of the most popular law firms in Dallas and Carrolton.

Personal dedication and perseverance to the case is what distinguish this law firm from others. Moreover, the firm does not believe in overburdening clients with huge fees. They provide flexible payment plans that can fit varying budgets. This means the firm is not restricted to representing only high-end clients. This law firm caters to the legal needs of people from varying strata of society.

As in the words of Roland Barbosa, "We value our relationship with our clients and strive to provide direct, effective, personal, and professional communication."

Unmatched features of the Barbosa Law firm, P.C.

The law firm is open 24x7 for any legal emergency or to arrange for an office conference with a lawyer.

Clients can meet with an attorney personally even before they decide to hire the firm.

The firm believes in prompt response during case representation. The attorneys keep their clients updated about their case developments through email, fax, or mail.

Legal representation is through an experienced attorney, not some first-year lawyer who is learning through trial and error.

It's been more than 30 years now, and Barbosa Law Firm continues to serve people who are in dire need of legal help.

Barbosa Law Firm P.C attorneys provide strong legal representation in family law cases, including the following situations:

Getting a protection order from the court.

Getting restraining order for safeguarding property.

For an appraisal of marital property.

For protecting the child's interests.

People requiring urgent legal services can contact this law firm for a free consultation with a seasoned and affordable attorney. The offices are in Dallas and in Carrolton.

For more information, visit https://www.divorceattorneydallas.pro/

CONTACT:

Dallas Office

10935 Estate Ln#244

Dallas, Texas 75238

Phone: (972) 417-2653

Fax: 972-418-1093

