Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Finaler Countdown!? – Die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Frankfurt
01.03.22
21:53 Uhr
9,440 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
14.09.2022 | 12:34
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MMC Norilsk Nickel: Fire breaks out in electrowinning shop at Kola Division

DJ MMC Norilsk Nickel: Fire breaks out in electrowinning shop at Kola Division

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: FIRE BREAKS OUT IN ELECTROWINNING SHOP AT KOLA DIVISION 14-Sep-2022 / 13:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

FIRE BREAKS OUT IN ELECTROWINNING SHOP AT KOLA DIVISION

Moscow, September 14, 2022 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that fire broke out in the cobalt section of Nickel Electrowinning Shop-2 at the company's Kola Division (Kola MMC).

All staff were promptly evacuated from the shop. No one was injured. The shop operations have been suspended. Fire-fighting units of the Kola MMC and Russia's Emergency Ministry are on site to extinguish the fire.

A commission was established to investigate the causes of the incident. The company is assessing the consequences of the incident and the results will be promptly reported.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges.

Media Relations: Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     MNOD 
LEI Code:   253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.: 188002 
EQS News ID:  1442207 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1442207&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2022 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)

NORILSK NICKEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.