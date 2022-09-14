DJ MMC Norilsk Nickel: Fire breaks out in electrowinning shop at Kola Division

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: FIRE BREAKS OUT IN ELECTROWINNING SHOP AT KOLA DIVISION 14-Sep-2022 / 13:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

FIRE BREAKS OUT IN ELECTROWINNING SHOP AT KOLA DIVISION

Moscow, September 14, 2022 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that fire broke out in the cobalt section of Nickel Electrowinning Shop-2 at the company's Kola Division (Kola MMC).

All staff were promptly evacuated from the shop. No one was injured. The shop operations have been suspended. Fire-fighting units of the Kola MMC and Russia's Emergency Ministry are on site to extinguish the fire.

A commission was established to investigate the causes of the incident. The company is assessing the consequences of the incident and the results will be promptly reported.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges.

Media Relations: Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MNOD LEI Code: 253400JPTEEW143W3E47 Sequence No.: 188002 EQS News ID: 1442207 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1442207&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2022 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)