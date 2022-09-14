

HONG KONG, Sept 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia's leading fashion event CENTRESTAGE, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), concluded on 11 September with the 2022 Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC). Ten promising local designers showcased their creations at an eye-catching fashion show with celebrities Will Or, Siuyea Lo and JB showing up as special guests to add to the celebratory atmosphere. Following the catwalk parade, a judging panel of industry professionals picked out three winners for the four YDC awards. Champion Vicky Tsang received a monetary reward together with a one-month overseas internship sponsored by Fang Brothers Knitting Ltd.The winners at YDC 2022 are as follows:- Champion: Vicky Tsang; Design: "EXHAUSTING A CROWD"- Excellence Award: Lorraine Tam; Design: "I AM NOT INFECTED"- Best Visual Presentation Award: Lorraine Tam; Design: "I AM NOT INFECTED"- My Favourite Collection Award: Justine Wan; Design: "AN UNQUIET MIND"Champion Vicky Tsang said her collection, "EXHAUSTING A CROWD", used 3D prints to illustrate a surrealist aesthetic. "I am very surprised and happy to be named Champion! Even though there were a lot of setbacks during the whole design process, I came to the show today with equanimity. Thank you to all the staff who provided their support over the past two months," Ms Tsang said after receiving the award.Judges offer valuable feedback to YDC participantsThe judging panel for this year's YDC was made up of an impressive roster of fashion experts and media pundits. Chief Judge was Katherine Fang, Chairman of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee. The other judges on the panel were Ahy Choi, Senior Deputy Editorial Director of VOGUE Hong Kong; Jonathan Lee, Wholesale Director, APAC of Ryodan Showroom; Jimmy Chan, Head of Account Manager, APAC of Farfetch; Constance Lee, ConStyle Limited Director and Fashion Stylist; and Joe Li, Creative Director, Circularity Ambassador.Hideaki Shikama, designer of the acclaimed Japanese fashion label Children of the discordance, was invited as VIP judge. Although he was not able to travel to Hong Kong to participate in the show, he shared a message via video, saying: "Each designer's collection has its own uniqueness, and I was surprised at the perfection shown in the actual samples. I was so stimulated by all of your collections. Thank you so much."Websites- CENTRESTAGE: http://centrestage.com.hk- Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): http://www.fashionally.com- Winning collections photo download here:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1r0y1Ricvb8QtouORjOGZ_xihMUkjIZs8About YDCThe YDC aims to promote a new generation of local design talent, while creating opportunities to showcase their collections in front of global and local industry professionals at CENTRESTAGE. Organised by the HKTDC, the contest is considered one of the most prestigious events of its kind in the region, with a successful track record of past contestants becoming leading designers for fashion enterprises or establishing their own labels. To further promote the international visibility of local Hong Kong designers, in 2012 the HKTDC launched FASHIONALLY.com, an online platform that showcases the work of local labels and talents and links them with global industry insiders and opportunities.About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn