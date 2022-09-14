InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd: Adipose-derived Stem Cell Market worth $ 3013.9 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Adipose-derived Stem Cell Market By Cell type (Autologous and Allogeneic stem cells), Product Type (Cell Line, Culture Media, Media, Sera And Reagents), Disease Conditions (Cancer, Obesity, Wounds And Injuries, Cardiovascular Diseases, Musculoskeletol Diseases And Others), Application (Therapeutic, Research, Others ), End-User (Cell Banks & Tissue Banks, Research Laboratories And Academic institutes, Hospitals and Trauma centers and Other end user industries) -Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."





According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global adipose-derived stem cell market is valued at US$ 1035.13 million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 3013.93 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.05% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The extraction of adult stem cells suitable for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine applications can now be accomplished using adipose tissue, which is a convenient, abundant, and stable source. Preclinical research on the isolation, characterization, cryopreservation, differentiation, and transplantation of newly isolated stromal vascular fraction cells and adherent, culture-expanded, adipose-derived stromal/stem cells in vitro and animal models has exploded in the past ten years. The richness of the ADSC plays a crucial role in the restorative abilities of fat grafting. It is necessary to follow an isolation protocol for separating ADSCs from adipose tissue, and quality, safety, and effectiveness should all be considered. According to research, ADSCs can boost revascularization, activate regional stem cell niches, lessen oxidative stress, and control immunological reactions. ADSC products are attractive regenerative cell therapies because they can be retrieved in significant quantities with minor damage to the donor site. As ADSCs become more valuable in clinical settings, the goal of making ADSCs that are good enough for clinical use becomes more critical. Several countries have noticed that the industry of cell therapies is growing and have put in place rules to make sure they are safe.

There are a number of key market drivers for the adipose-derived stem cell market, including increasing regulatory approvals for clinical trials of ADSCs medicines and increasing funding for the development of regenerative therapies. In addition, there has been a recent rise in the formation of strategic collaborations between research institutes and manufacturers to accelerate the process of discovering new drugs and isolating them.

It is possible that disease-causing bacteria, viruses, or other pathogens will be introduced into the processing phase of adipose-derived stem cell therapy, which can lead to an infection. This is a potential consequence of adipose-derived stem cell therapy. Additionally, there are some constraints regarding the preservation and delivery of the cells, both of which will be responsible for restraining the market's growth.

The North American region will dominate the ADSC market. Consistently rising investments in research and development over the past decade bode well for rapid and widespread progress in this therapeutic field.

Major market players are Allocure, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (Pluri, Inc), Intrexon, Inc., Celleris SA, Tissue Genesis, Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Cytori Therapeutics, Antria, Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific, American CrysoStem, Merck KGaA, and Other Prominent players.

Key Developments in the market

In July 2022 , The name change from Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. to Pluri, Inc. reflects the company's goal of expanding the use of its cutting-edge 3D cell-based technology platform beyond the healthcare sector. Pluri's advanced technology will sustain the advancement of healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Market Segmentation:

Global Adipose-derived Stem Cell Market, by Cell Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Autologous Stem Cells

Allogeneic Stem Cells

Global Adipose-derived Stem Cell Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Cell Line

Culture Media

Media

Sera

Reagents

Global Adipose-derived Stem Cell Market, by Disease Indication, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Cancer

Obesity

Wounds and Injuries

Cardiovascular diseases

Musculoskeletal diseases

Others

Global Adipose-derived Stem Cell Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Therapeutic

Research

Others

Global Adipose-derived Stem Cell Market, by End-user Industry, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Cell banks & Tissue banks

Research laboratories and Academic institutes

Hospitals and Trauma centers

Others

Global Adipose-derived Stem Cell Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Adipose-derived Stem Cell Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Adipose-derived Stem Cell Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Adipose-derived Stem Cell Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Adipose-derived Stem Cell Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Adipose-derived Stem Cell Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

