Kaseya: Connect IT Europe Kicks Off in Amsterdam with Product Announcements, Compelling Speakers Focused on Helping IT Professionals Boost Their Business

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaseya, the leading global provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to midsize businesses (SMBs), is excited to celebrate Connect IT Europe's first in-person event in The Netherlands since 2019. The conference, which takes place from 14-16 September at Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam, is an opportunity for the MSP and SMB communities all over Europe to get insights from industry leaders.

Connect IT Europe is having a pre-day M&A Summit to help attendees better understand the mergers and acquisitions process and the importance of sales and marketing. Additionally, IT Glue's Administrator Training is being offered in Europe for the first time. Other presentations include informative sessions led by industry experts, business advisors, private equity managers, and successful sellers and buyers who will discuss assessing opportunities, planning for an exit, and preventing common pitfalls.

A much-anticipated innovation advancement, the Kaseya One platform, is being presented at the Connect IT Europe conference after making its debut at the Connect IT Global conference in Las Vegas. Kaseya One allows IT professionals to view all their Kaseya solutions, browse for additional IT Complete modules, check support tickets, and access help documentation from an individual location. The platform is also home to the Cooper Intelligence Engine, an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) utilisation technology designed to help IT professionals get the most out of their Kaseya solutions. Cooper can help technicians discover features, integrations and training opportunities customised for their personal use patterns so they can utilise the platform to its fullest capacity.

"Connect IT Europe has everything IT professionals need to expand their business and we're thrilled to be bringing this event back to Europe," said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya. "Our top priority is to help our customers become more efficient and profitable, and this year's new features and integrations - like our Kaseya One platform and Cooper Intelligence Engine - ensure we are enabling them to achieve those goals."

Below is a list of some of our highlighted events, key product enhancements and IT Complete workflow integrations that will be announced.

Connect IT Europe 2022 Event Highlights:

Voccola will kick off the event by discussing the state of mergers and acquisitions as well as what the MSP industry and community looks like today and what comes next. Business Transformation - Inspiring and Delivering according to former BMW, Porsche and Lamborghini CEO Kevin Gaskell : World-class brand CEO Kevin Gaskell provides attendees with the best tips and techniques on how to get out of their own way and find extraordinary success.

World-class brand CEO provides attendees with the best tips and techniques on how to get out of their own way and find extraordinary success. Tech Trends Anticipation, Impact and What They Mean from Dex Hunter-Torricke, former Facebook and Google Exec: Dex Hunter-Torricke guides attendees through tech trends anticipated over the next two decades, how they will impact the industry and what businesses need to do to prepare for them.

Jones will give an update and overview of the evolving MSP landscape and highlight how Kaseya and Datto together can help drive business growth.

Jones will give an update and overview of the evolving MSP landscape and highlight how Kaseya and Datto together can help drive business growth. Several Cybersecurity, Industry Technology and Business Growth Tracks: Each day provides multiple sessions that delve deep into cybersecurity, industry technology and business growth. Topics include "The Importance of Security Awareness Training," "Transforming Data Chaos into Value with Executive Reporting," and "Optimising Your MSP Sales & Marketing Plan to Crush Your Goals."

Product Innovations

Attendees will get a "sneak peek" on multiple innovations planned, including the Datto Managed SOC, powered by RocketCyber, and some game-changing solutions on the horizon, such as Datto EDR, and Datto Secure Edge, a SASE offering. These solutions allow users to securely connect from anywhere and access sensitive data in the cloud.

Additionally, Kaseya has worked to get new products from the Datto acquisition commercially integrated, with the most recent technical integrations, such as Datto BCDR and IT Glue, allowing for increased technician efficiency. Other exciting announcements will help users get the most out of IT Complete. With new modules, including our new Network Suite, and 7 new integrations between Kaseya and Datto products alone in the last quarter, users will see increased innovations in products they've already invested in. Additionally, Kaseya One is getting smarter - with 30 new Cooper Insights within Datto products since the acquisition - so technicians can learn how to use their products more effectively.

"We're excited to be rolling out these new integrations and insights," Voccola said, "Customers are going to derive more value from products they have already invested in, driving technician efficiency and software utilisation."



Kaseya's Connect IT Europe 2022 event would not be possible without our generous sponsors, Threatlocker, Sophos, Cisco and Bitdefender. Their dedication to helping IT professionals and businesses succeed is what makes events like this possible.

