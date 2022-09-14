Anzeige
Tenon Medical, Inc. to Present at Benzinga All Access Event on Friday, September 16, 2022

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon Medical" or the "Company"), a medical device company that has developed a proprietary, U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") cleared surgical implant system for sacroiliac joint ("SI Joint") fixation/fusion surgery, today announced that management will present during Benzinga's All Access investor event taking place Friday, September 16, 2022.

Steve Foster, Chief Executive Officer of Tenon Medical, is scheduled to host a presentation and Q&A session during the event as follows.

Benzinga All Access Event

Date: Friday, September 16, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://youtu.be/yvTx0NKGuRQ

A live video webcast will be available using the link above - an archived replay will be made available after the live event on the Benzinga YouTube Channel. For more information on Benzinga All Access, please contact your Benzinga representative.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON), a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed a proprietary, FDA cleared surgical implant system, which is designed to optimize SI-Joint fixation / fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. Tenon is preparing a national launch of this system to address the greatly underserved market opportunity that exists in this space. For more information, please visit https://www.tenonmed.com/.

Investor Contact

Shannon Devine
MZ North America
203-741-8811
tenon@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Tenon Medical, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715810/Tenon-Medical-Inc-to-Present-at-Benzinga-All-Access-Event-on-Friday-September-16-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
